Brian Ortega’s Ex-Girlfriend Tracy Cortez Becomes a Target of Memes as ‘T-City’ Submits Yair Rodríguez at UFC Mexico

Brian Ortega made the comeback of the year at UFC Mexico City. The Mexican took on Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event of the evening. Despite facing adversity early on in the fight, Ortega won the fight via submission. However, one story that was doing the rounds on social media was regarding his ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez. Cortez was reportedly in attendance for the fight and fans did not hold back while trolling her on X.

Fans on X had a field day after Brian Ortega won. Many claimed it was Tracy Cortez’s presence that gave him the edge. Others believe Cortez would want to get back with him after his win.

Here’s what the fans had to say:

“Ya’ll thought that Brian Ortega was gonna lose with Tracy Cortez there?”

One fan related the Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez event to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating together after SuperBowl LVIII:

“Brian Ortega leaving the arena after getting the dub and getting Tracy Cortez back”

Take a look at more reactions on Brian Ortega and Cortez:

However, everything was not smooth for Ortega as he stumbled even before getting into the fight.

Brian Ortega reveals what went through his mind when he rolled his ankle at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega had a moment to forget just before his fight. While Bruce Buffer was doing the fighter introductions and Ortega jumped up, landed weirdly, and rolled his ankle.

Although he grimaced and grabbed his ankle, the injury was not too serious. In his octagon interview, he revealed what happened:

“Right when they were introducing us, I jumped up and rolled my ankle so I flipped out. And then I was like no no God is good, protect me. And in the first round I didn’t feel like it.”

Brian Ortega revealed that he did not feel it during the first round. The injury was not too serious and the adrenaline coursing through his veins would also have helped him.

Despite the shaky start, ‘T City’ secured the victory and put up one of the best performances of his career. He was not joking about his ‘rebirth’ in the octagon. The Mexican looked like a new and improved fighter.