UFC Mexico City Brawl: Crowd Channels Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis’ Energy, Goes Wild in Stands

UFC Mexico City has lived up to the hype. Mexican fans did not disappoint as they brought all the energy and noise for the event. The fans were very vocal, cheering on every punch or kick landed by the fighters. However, it turns out some of the fans could not help but get in on the action themselves as a fight broke out in the stands. The fans duplicated the Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis brawl in the stands, as can be seen on X.

The fight broke out between two groups of people, some of whom looked intoxicated. The entire area around them cleared out to make space for the brawl at UFC Mexico City.

The brawl was a 3 vs 5 as two men took on a group of friends. However, they came up short, as they got hit with some wild punches that sent them reeling back.

One fan even got 2 highlight reel KOs of the night as he landed two back-to-back straight lefts to knock out two different guys.

Fans in the Arena for UFC Mexico City cheered on the brawl as much as they cheered on some of the fights. However, the much awaited return of Brian Ortega saw him come out a bit rusty.

Brian Ortega rolls his ankle just moments before fighting Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega returned to the octagon for the first time since July 2022. He took on Yair Rodriguez in a rematch at UFC Mexico City.

The time out of the ring seems to have got to Ortega. After making his walk out, he got into the ring and was jumping around when he rolled his ankle.

After rolling his ankle, Brian Ortega immediately grabbed it and grimaced. However, he walked it off and went on to fight during UFC Mexico City.

The injury did not seem very serious, as he was able to move around well inside the octagon. Another reason why he may not feel the pain is because of the adrenaline.

Many a time, UFC fighters do not even realize they are injured inside the ring because of the adrenaline rush. It’s only after the adrenaline goes down that the pain comes back.