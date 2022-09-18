“Khabib’s Missed Weight More Than Five Times” – Darren Till Fires Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for Criticizing Khamzat Chimaev on Missing Weight

Darren Till fires back at UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov for criticizing Khamzat Chimaev on missing weight at the recently concluded UFC 279.

Darren ‘The Gorilla’ Till has issued a statement in response to Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov’s criticism of Chimaev’s missed weight controversy at UFC 279. Till said, “Khabib’s missed weight like five times, man….” We have more details on his comments below.

What Happened with Chimaev During UFC 279?

During the weigh-ins for the UFC 279 events, Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his fight with UFC veteran Nate Diaz. This was a major spanner-in-the-works for UFC President Dana White and his crew and they went scrambling to look for replacement opponents for both Diaz and Chimaev himself. Thankfully Tony Ferguson stepped in to fight Diaz and Chimaev fought Kevin Holland at UF C279.

Chimaev’s missed weight sparked a lot of criticism from many corners of the global ma community. One of the most noticeable criticisms came from Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion and one of the greatest fighters of all time in UFC history.

The Eagle was speaking at a charity event when he decided to speak on Chimaev’s missed weight and ensuing disrespectful behavior. According to the former lightweight champ, Chimaev has not surrounded himself with the ‘right’ people. Nurmagomedov was particularly critical of ‘Borz’ for not showing any remorse for missing weight and ‘flipping the bird’ to booing fans at UFC 279.

What was Darren Till’s response to Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding his comments on Khamzat Chimaev?

In response to Nurmagomedov’s stinging comments, Darren Till, who is Chimaev’s training partner made the following statement to ESPN.

“Khabib’s missed weight like five times, man. Like, he’s got good people around him. We are not coming out now saying… What because me and Khamzat have a bit of fun on camera, being a bit wild; does that mean that I’m not good peoples or his coaches aren’t good peoples.”

“Like, his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach is one of the best grapplers of all time. He’s not Muslim. Does that mean he’s bad peoples. As much as I do respect Khabib as a person and a fighter, I just don’t respect him coming out with comments like that. And other people as well.”

Darren Till Has His Own Hot Waters to Wade Through

In July this year, Darren Till was slammed by Twitter users for some offensive memes on Instagram. He subsequently got banned from Instagram for his offensive memes. He has been accused of homophobia and transphobia as the memes ridiculed gay and transgender people.

Till responded to the ban by tweeting the following ““The post got 100k likes… it was a successful day of posting on Instagram I would say… I’ve got a belter post this weekend for u, even more offensive. turn post notifications on!!!!”

Darren Till watching all the chaos he created 💀 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/fn6dtlcLMl — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) September 9, 2022



According to Liverpool Echo, a local British news channel, the one of the posts mocking transgender pregnancies was was reported to Merseyside Police who have said that “enquiries are ongoing”. Till has a pretty large following on Twitter with 350,000 followers and about as many on Instagram as well.

He has also been live on Instagram in a verbal spate with local Liverpool police.

When will Darren Till next make an appearance in the Octagon?

At present, ‘The Gorilla’ is 18-4 in MMA and scheduled for a fight in December this year. He will be going up against Dricus du Plessis, who is 17-2 in MMA, for a middleweight bout as part of the UFC 282 fight card in Las Vegas. Will ‘Borz’ come out to support his training partner during his fight?

Are there more backstage incidents involving Chimaev and other UFC stars like the altercation between Chimaev and Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute likely in the future? UFC fans and MMA lovers can only speculate for now!

