Days After Ex-UFC Star’s Insult, Khabib Nurmagomedov Receives Support From Fans for Rejecting to Train Elon Musk: “This Not About Money…”

There’s been a lot of talk in the MMA world about the ongoing feud between tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. They had initially agreed to settle their differences in a cage fight and have since been training with some big names in MMA. Musk was seen working out with former two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre, while Zuckerberg was spotted honing his skills with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Having experienced trainers on their side will surely give them an advantage in the potential fight. For the same reason, Musk has reportedly reached out to former UFC lightweight star Khabib Nurmagomedov for help.

Despite Musk’s eagerness to take down Zuckerberg, it appears Nurmagomedov isn’t interested in joining his team for the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov rejects to train Elon Musk

A post has been making rounds on social media, claiming that the former UFC lightweight champion has rejected to train Musk. However, the reason for the same hasn’t been clarified. The post had a caption that read:

“Khabib reportedly rejected a proposal to train Elon Musk for his potential blockbuster MMA bout against Mark Zuckerberg via Russian outlet TASS news.”

In 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from professional fighting after successfully defending his title against Justin Gaethje. Since then, he has been coaching his friends and teammates for their MMA careers.

However, Nurmagomedov has recently decided to take a break from coaching to spend more time with his family. This may explain his decision to decline an offer to train the founder of Tesla.

Interestingly, many fans sided with the former UFC champion on his decision. Check out some reactions from fans below:

Nurmagomedov receives hate from ex-UFC star

Following his retirement, ‘The Eagle’ was frequently chastised for his business decisions. Many fans, though, appeared to agree with his choice to not train Musk.

This comes after Nurmagomedov recently got called out by former UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz. Before his boxing match against Jake Paul, Diaz criticized the Russian star for not fighting in an upper-weight class.

Not only that, but Diaz also stated that he does not consider Nurmagomedov to be a real fighter. As a result, the ex-UFC fighter questioned Nurmagomedov’s legacy. However, the Russian fighter has yet to reply to Diaz’s comments.