mobile app bar

Bruce Buffer’s Custom-Made Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Jacket Goes to ‘Waste’ at UFC 303

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bruce Buffer's Custom-Made Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Jacket Goes to 'Waste' at UFC 303

May 4, 2024, Rio De Janeiro, Rj, Rio De Janeiro, Rj, Brazil: Bruce Buffer during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 4, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. ( PxImages) Rio De Janeiro, Rj Brazil – ZUMAp175 20240504_zsa_p175_148 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

Michael Chandler, despite having his mega fight postponed at the minute was present at UFC 303 at the T-Mobile Arena as he had promised fans he would be there no matter what. This is where he caught up with announcer Bruce Buffer, who showed him the custom made suit jacket with Chandler and Conor McGregor’s face on it.

Unfortunately, as Chandler posed with Buffer, the picture went viral and MMA fans on social media let their intrusive thoughts win. So here’s the actual picture.

And here fans are talking about how much of a waste that jacket was since Conor McGregor hurt his pinky just weeks before the ‘red p*nty night’

“Waste of money.”

To be fair to fans, the jacket is definitely tacky. It’s tackier than Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s Milky Way neck tie. And that is one ridiculous piece of garment, the sartorial equivalent of paying Netflix every month to watch Zack Snyder’s bootleg Star Wars’ Snyder Cut.

“That jacket looks like carpet padding.”

Meanwhile, some fans joked about Chandler’s perceived grief after McGregor kept him hanging for a year and a half, only to pull out of the fight just weeks before D-Day.

Ik he holding back tears.”

While Chandler is busy attending events including the epic UFC 303 and UFC’s subsidiary Powerslap, McGregor might have something else on his mind as the BKFC president, David Feldman weighed in on his thoughts on the The Notorious taking on Mike Perry.

Will McGregor fight for BKFC?

‘The Notorious’ is now a stakeholder in the rising promotion, after realizing the potential of the bloody sport and buying into the promotion.

In fact, McGregor, with the BKFC belt on his shoulder got into the ring and squared off against the promotion’s middleweight champion, Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry at BKFC 41.

And ever since then, the fandom has been yearning for a bout with McGregor taking on the former UFC star in the circular ring.

Consequently, the BKFC president is confident that McGregor vs Perry will be a massive draw but relayed that UFC is the former’s priority since he has an existing contract with the MMA promotion.

It’s unlikely given McGregor’s multi million dollar businesses that he ever goes into the ring without a pair of gloves but some crazy things have happened in combat sports before; crazier even, when the Irish are involved.

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these