“Popcorn at Ready”: UFC Fans Lose It After Seeing Israel Adesanya as the Next Guest on the Joe Rogan Experience

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya just posted a photo of Joe Rogan’s podcast table, indicating he was filming an episode with him and fans are absolutely losing it at the potential teaser.

Rogan has made quite the name for himself in being 0ne of the most watched podcasters in the world, thanks to the variety of guests he brings to his table, including UFC fighters and coaches among others.

And as it turns out, his latest guest was ‘The Last Stylebender’. This podcast was a long time coming since Adesanya has always been very supportive of Rogan, even when he was being canceled during COVID.

Needless to say, fans are just as excited to watch the episode when it airs.

“This will either be great or get real weird”

This will either be great or get real weird — Dana White’s personal butler (@tacofriedsoup) October 2, 2024

One fan could not contain his excitement at seeing Adesanya with Rogan,

“OH SHIT ISSZY IN THE HOUSE”

OH SHIT ISSZY IN THE HOUSE — Jordon Wade (@JordonWadeUSA) October 3, 2024

Another fan could not wait for the episode to drop so he can watch it,

“Can’t wait for this to drop!!!”

Can’t wait for this to drop!!! — Cherry Hill Chuck (@chuone22) October 2, 2024

This fan claimed that Rogan would make Adesanya take some smellin’ salts as he has done to previous guests on the podcast,

“Izzy’s about to get on some smellin’ salts.”

Izzy’s about to get on some smellin’ salts. — Michael (@reallyMikeB) October 2, 2024

This user will have his popcorn at the ready to tune into what will be an entertaining podcast,

“Popcorn at ready “

Popcorn at ready — lewis collinsMMA (@lewiscollinsMMA) October 2, 2024

Another fan claimed that this would be the first time he would actually watch the podcast just for ‘Izzy’,

“First time I’ll actually watch that show”

First time I’ll actually watch that show — Gonzy (@Gonzeeeeeee) October 2, 2024

According to this user, the pair will most definitely talk about Alex Pereira, and that’s all he is waiting for,

“I’m just here for their almost guaranteed poatan conversation”

I’m just here for their almost guaranteed poatan conversation — Semcika (@zema455) October 2, 2024

Meanwhile, after shooting for the podcast, ‘The Last Stylebender‘ took the opportunity to thank Rogan for bringing him on and praised their friendship.

Adesanya praises Rogan

Israel Adesanya has always been a big fan of Joe Rogan. And even when the MMA community was cancelling the podcast host for not taking the vaccine an instead using horse medicines for COVID, Adesanya showed his support towards him.

As a matter of fact, even when the UFC color commentator had been called out by a large section of the media for using the ‘N’ word, Adesanya had come out in support of him.

The pair have become good friends in due course showing immense love and support to each other on social media. And as Izzy shot the episode with him, he couldn’t help but give the man a shoutout.

“From a fan to friend, I hope this never ends. Shoutout @joerogan for being the realest‼️”

Adesanya praised the podcast host for being a true friend to him throughout his highs and his lows and always being in his corner. Hopefully, the episode is also entertaining as hell. There’s always a lot of Izzy stories to go around.