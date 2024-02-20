Islam Makhachev Next Fight: Head Coach Lays Out Potential ‘Two Fight’ Plan for 2024

Islam Makhachev is ready to return to the octagon, but not anytime soon. His head coach, Javier Mendez, revealed when the champion would make his return. Makhachev’s last fight came against Alexander Volkanovski in October last year. He has not fought since then, despite a lot of fighters calling him out. According to Mendez, in an interview with Helen Yee, he will return to action later this year.

Advertisement

Islam Makhachev is the current lightweight champion of the world. He has a lot of fighters waiting to challenge him for the title, but he has given no confirmation of his next fight.

Yee asked Mendez when Makhachev would return, to which he responded:

Advertisement

“Probably June no up, I would think so. Hopefully, he can get two fights but let’s see. Let’s see what the UFC can plan for him.”

Javier Mendez does not have any specific opponent in mind, for Islam Makhahchev. He claimed that whoever Makhachev wants to fight is, who he thinks he should fight.

Islam Makhachev prioritizes his rest. He even warned Alexander Volkanovski of returning to the octagon too soon after suffering a knockout loss to him.

Islam Makhachev warned Alexander Volkanovski and his team of the dangers of returning to action too soon

Alexander Volkanovski took the fight against Islam Makhachev on short notice. Some would say he paid the price for it, as he got knocked out.

Advertisement

Following their fight, Islam Makhachev spoke to the media and stated that Volkanovski should take a couple of months rest since he got knocked out via a head kick.

“He have to take some rest. If his team’s smart, he have to take some couple months rest. Because, this is not choke him or body kick, this is head kick…..his team have to make decision.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/XcellentMMA/status/1759737650544586918?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, just four months after fighting Islam Makhachev, he returned to action against Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard ended up knocking him out in the second round.

Some fans believe he turned around after the Makhachev fight too soon and did not give his body enough rest. The Australian will now prioritize some well-earned rest before he thinks of returning to the octagon.