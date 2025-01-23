“Bullied By Logan Paul, the Fall off is Real”: UFC Fans Can’t Believe Conor McGregor Gets Outwitted by ‘The Maverick’ in Trash Talk Showdown

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor found himself on a bus with Jake and Logan Paul on his way to President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Having beefed on Twitter for months now, the three of them got into a bizarre banter which Logan surprisingly came out on top of, much to the annoyance of UFC fans.

McGregor told the brothers that he could slap the heads off of the two of them since they were nothing but side jobs to him. Without missing a beat, Logan quipped that McGregor couldn’t even handle his “main job” properly, so he should just take a hike. McGregor, who hasn’t seen the inside of an octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021 didn’t have much to after Logan’s pointed remark.

Conor McGregor face to face with Jake and Logan Paul Conor: “I’m gonna slap the head off of the two of yous, and KSI. You are nixers to me, side jobs.” Logan: “You can’t even do your main job.” @LoganPaul #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/DxTg04C6SL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 22, 2025



McGregor fans couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed, with one fan commenting, “Bullied by Logan Paul, the fall off is real.”



Another fan conceded that McGregor didn’t have a leg to stand on and said, “Logan got him there,” while others chimed in with, “10-8 Logan not even gonna lie.”

Perhaps the most cutting reaction came from a disappointed supporter who summed up the moment by saying, “Mannnnnnn Conor, what the actual f*ck happened?”

McGregor has not been his old self in a long time. He barely looked like he could hold his own against Poirier during his last two fights. Since then, most of his trash talk has been voiced on Twitter and later deleted. Unfortunately, this interaction with the Paul brothers makes it look like that’s what McGregor has been reduced to.

‘The Maverick‘ also didn’t seem to understand how McGregor was all perked up while talking about their boxing match.

Logan confused by McGregor

The Irishman, who has been vocal about his desire to face ‘The Maverick’ in a boxing match in India, confronted him by saying that he had been unusually quiet about the matter.

“You kept your mouth shut, you did. I thought we were gonna get the fight going. You’re very quiet. Well, you’re giving it all this Dana this, Dana that, you’re f*cking controlled by the WWE as well.”

McGregor and Paul’s interaction went about as you’d expect pic.twitter.com/zkXeZ6a5to — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 22, 2025

Paul, true to form, joked about not understanding McGregor’s accent and then questioned how the Irishman had so much energy so early in the morning.

“It’s 8 am, How?”

To be fair, the Irishman wasn’t off his mark there. No, not the part about being controlled by the WWE. That was even worded like it came out of a conspiracy theorist’s playbook. However, the usually vocal Logan has been surprisingly quiet about a potential fight with McGregor this year.

Perhaps, negotiations are on. Or maybe the UFC president, Dana White was right when he said, McGregor was going to fight for him inside the octagon while laughing at the boxing match expectations.