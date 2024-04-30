Chael Sonnen Aligns With Conor McGregor’s Coach’s Second Round Finish Prediction for the Michael Chandler Fight but Doubts ‘Layoff’

The hype is through the roof for UFC 303 with the sport’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor, making a grand return to the octagon after a three-year sabbatical. Despite coming from a loss and ring rust threatening to steal the thunder from his return, an UFC veteran believes McGregor is the quicker and better fighter against Chandler. Speaking to Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen revealed that he doesn’t doubt McGregor’s coach’s prediction, but doubts the fighter’s long layoff period.

Siding with John Kavanagh, McGregor’s coach, Sonnen had high words for ‘The Notorious’ one. Reflecting on Kavanagh’s words, he shared his thoughts on the return of the ‘Mystic Mac.’ Sonnen opined on the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ podcast,

“I would tell you this, Coach Kavanaugh does not have a history of bluffing, he is always very straight. Look, I think Conor McGregor is the better fighter, I think Conor McGregor is quicker, he is a little bit longer, he has got a much more awkward style. Chandler is more straight forward but I dont know if I can say that Conor McGregor is a better competitor, I really dont know that I can say that. I dont know he has got his eye on the ball, he has got the eye of the tiger.”

A few days ago, Kavanagh opened up about McGregor‘s upcoming bout against Michael Chandler. In fact, the 46-year-old has mentioned how the bout might be similar to McGregor’s fight with Chad Mendes. In essence, he opined that the bout won’t probably go beyond the second round as the former double champion is “too sharp” and packs a punch.

While Sonnen is backing Kavanagh’s claim, the former UFC fighter still has doubts crawling up in his head, especially when you consider that McGregor hasn’t fought in a while and was struggling with a broken leg. However, McGregor’s popularity does not seem to have decreased a bit despite all the speculations.

With the Irish superstar coming back to enthrall the masses, everybody wants a piece of the action. #1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has already called out McGregor. The Armenian revealed his interest in fighting the former two-division champ, but only after he settles the score with Islam Makhachev in a title bout.

Arman Tsarukyan wants a piece of action, aims to follow in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s footsteps

27-year-old Armenian, Arman Tsarukyan, certainly made a name for himself when he defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. The fight was a thriller for fans who, for a brief moment, thought ‘Do Bronxs’ might submit the youngster with a guillotine. But Tsarukyan showed incredible tenacity and popped out of the Brazilian’s choke hold and stepped on the gas, taking the fight to the ex-champion.

After the split decision win, he is now the #1 contender in line for the belt. But a short-notice title bout against Islam Makhachev isn’t on his checklist, but a fight against McGregor certainly is. As per ‘Championship Rounds’, the fighter revealed his desire to fight McGregor once he gets the belt from Makhachev.

“Of course, it is possible [to fight Conor]. If Conor beats Chandler now and I win the title, we could fight. I need to make a name, and I will make it with McGregor. For media exposure, the fight with Conor is very good. Khabib made a name for himself on Conor.”

Mentioning ‘The Eagle,’ Tsarukyan got real, saying that a possible fight with McGregor would elevate his status and up his stocks like no other, much like what happened in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s case. Well, although Tsarukyan’s plan looks great on paper, a lot of variables are involved in Tsarukyan actually confirming a bout against McGregor.

‘Mystic Mac’ has recently secured ownership of the BKFC and thus, it is unknown for how long he will serve the UFC. McGregor had informed earlier that he has two more fights left in his contract with Dana White. Now with the recent developments taking place, a big question mark lingers on the future of Conor McGregor in UFC.