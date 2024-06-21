Chael Sonnen Believes Donald Trump Sees UFC Boss Dana White ‘More Like a Son’

Donald Trump and Dana White have been close friends for decades now but Chael Sonnen thinks its more than that. On comedian Andrew Schuz’s podcast, the ‘Bad Guy’ has claimed that the former POTUS saw the UFC president as ‘more like a son’.

The 45th US president was the one who gave the UFC their big break when no athletic commission was giving them sanctions to fight. The pair have been tight-knit ever since, with the UFC president even helping Trump in his presidential campaign.

UFC 302 even saw White bringing Trump into the building with cheers just hours after his fraud conviction by a New York jury.

And while it might seen surprising to many, Sonnen has seen this relationship grow over the years during his time in the UFC. And although the former UFC fighter is not that close to either of them, he knows what kind of relationship they share.

In a recent podcast with Andrew Schulz, Sonnen spoke about Dana White and Donald Trump, and how close they were.

“I believe Trump sees Dana more as like a son. Trump is very proud of Dana…for standing his ground, for coming up, for making this company…He will like write Dana a letter here and there.”

The former UFC middleweight then went on to praise Donald Trump and his kids for being true UFC fans as they come to the venue for the first fight and don’t leave till the last bell is rung.

Dana White even makes it a point to invite them to every major UFC fight. But what really impressed Sonnen more was seeing Trump at an NCAA wrestling event, where he sat for hours and just really enjoyed himself.

Sonnen too has had a great relationship with White as he was a top face in the company for a very long time. However, ahead of his Anderson Silva boxing fight, the UFC veteran revealed that he got into trouble with the White for a very silly reason

White hilariously drags Sonnen about his alleged purse against Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen’s mouth has gotten him into places he shouldn’t have been in. He would be the first to admit that.

But it also keeps getting him into trouble. The former UFC figther’s biggest asset and his biggest drawback is his trash talking and the fact that he has no filter.

The last time he appeared on the Flagrant podcast, he had claimed to have made $8.8 million from UFC 148, an unusual sum of money for a UFC fighter, even now!

Dana White had then called him up shocked and wanting to know where he got that number.

“It is amazing how you do not let the truth get in the way of a story.”

"It is amazing how you do not let the truth get in the way of a story."

Andrew Schulz and the other hosts of the show burst out laughing when they heard of this interaction between Dana White and Chael Sonnen.