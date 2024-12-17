Chael Sonnen Believes Joe Rogan’s ‘Security Doesn’t Know Belal’ Comment Was a Setup to Secure Conor McGregor Fight

Chael Sonnen has a gift for turning random moments into big stories, and his latest take on Joe Rogan’s “security doesn’t know he’s the champion” comment is no exception. During UFC 310, Rogan joked that Belal Muhammad was stopped by security because they didn’t recognize him as the champ. It was all laughs at first, but things got interesting when Conor McGregor jumped in, posting voice notes that stirred the pot.

Nate Diaz reposted McGregor’s voice note about security stopping Belal Muhammad from entering the octagon.▫️ pic.twitter.com/ss3xOoNGyT — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 11, 2024



Suddenly, fans were buzzing about a potential McGregor vs. Belal fight. Now, Sonnen is connecting the dots, claiming the entire situation may have been a setup to generate hype and angle for the matchup. Whether it’s a coincidence or a calculated play, Sonnen’s theory is starting to make sense, especially with McGregor’s knack for staying in the spotlight.

‘The Bad Guy’ took to social media to share his thoughts on the entire exchange. Sonnen believes Rogan didn’t try to downplay Belal’s achievements at all. Interestingly, he claims Rogan trying to put him over. But then McGregor took over the reins.

“Until Conor took his perspective and laughed at him for that. It was not a joke at all, it was Joe’s way of helping Conor to take the shot fair game. This is a unique battle because there is a zero times zero chance of that fight happening. Or is there?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench)



Unfortunately, as Sonnen himself said, there is almost no chance that this fight will take place. Despite everything he said after, Belal Muhammad is not very high on the list for Conor McGregor in terms of fights he wants to take on. It will also be a nightmare matchup for the former lightweight champion.

Additionally, what Rogan said was absolutely in the spur of the moment and there is little evidence to support that it was done to build up a mega fight between McGregor and Belal.

Belal rips apart McGregor for his comments

After UFC 310’s co-main event, where Shavkat Rakhmonov handed Ian Garry his first loss, Welterweight champ Belal Muhammad entered the cage for a face-off with “Nomad.” But things quickly escalated outside the Octagon when McGregor took to social media with one of his now-infamous, seemingly intoxicated, and later-deleted rants targeting Muhammad.

Muhammad didn’t hold back in his response, firing some sharp shots of his own. Speaking with Jake Shields, he called McGregor’s behavior “pathetic” and suggested he’s spiraling. “You’ve got all the money in the world, but it’s clear you’re not happy. You’re embarrassing yourself,” Muhammad said, pointing to McGregor’s troubles outside the cage, including his legal battles.

He also criticized McGregor’s desire to stay relevant, saying, “He always wants to jump into the mix when a big fight happens, but no one cares anymore.” Muhammad capped it off bluntly, advising McGregor to “get help” and stop dragging the sport down.