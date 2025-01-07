Chael Sonnen Claims Conor McGregor’s Pull Out from Michael Chandler Fight Was the Moment His UFC Career Ended

Chael Sonnen hasn’t been particularly confident about Conor McGregor’s future in the UFC, especially after the Michael Chandler saga. And now, in an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy Show on YouTube, Sonnen bluntly claimed that McGregor’s decision to pull out of the fight with Chandler essentially marked the unofficial end of his career.

“The sport is more fun with Conor around, but no, we can’t get him in the ring. When Conor pulled out of the fight with Chandler, it was akin to saying, ‘I’m retired.’ Whether he knows it or not, his career ended at that moment.”

Fans have long speculated about McGregor’s return to the octagon, but Sonnen’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that the UFC may have seen the last of ‘The Notorious.’ Whether McGregor officially announces his retirement or not, Sonnen’s beliefs do have solid ground to stand on.

Case in point, despite UFC President Dana White previously claiming that fans would get to see the ‘Mystic Mac’ back inside the octagon in 2025, McGregor recently announced that he was headed to India to fight Logan Paul in a boxing match for $250 million.



However, Sonnen is uncertain that the Irishman will ever return to action, stating that even his boxing career has ended. Sonnen doesn’t believe the mythical $250 million figure, nor does he think McGregor is fighting Logan in any capacity.

Sonnen on McGregor vs. Paul

On his You’re Welcome podcast, Sonnen broke down why he believes the fight is nothing more than a pipe dream. Firstly he pointed out that the biggest stars in boxing don’t get paid more than $40-$60 million for a fight. So, for an MMA star and a YouTuber-WWE star to get half a billion dollars for a boxing match in Mumbai seems more hype than anything else.

“There’s no Conor and Paul, there’s no $250 million. There was no part of the story that was true.”

He also pointed out that both fighters are under contract with Dana White’s UFC and its parent company, TKO, making it highly unlikely they’d be allowed to step outside those agreements for a crossover fight.

“They’re both under contract with TKO. They’re not even similar weight classes.”

Sonnen added, further dismantling the notion of the fight happening. For Sonnen, the logistical hurdles alone make this matchup impossible. However, Sonnen might be wildly off on this one. McGregor had earlier claimed that the fight was being made at the behest of the billionaire Ambani family.

The Ambani family is one of the richest people on the planet and has a knack for getting celebrities to attend personal events. They had the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna perform at their children’s weddings. So to have McGregor and Logan duke it out at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai doesn’t seem too much for a stretch for them.