UFC Veteran Questions $250 Million for Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul When Top Boxers Including Mike Tyson Earned Less

Chael Sonnen isn’t buying the rumors of Conor McGregor and Logan Paul earning a staggering $250 million for an exhibition boxing match in India. On his YouTube channel, the UFC veteran expressed his skepticism, pointing out how such a figure seems wildly inflated compared to the earnings of some of the biggest names in combat sports.

Sonnen highlighted the reported payouts for top athletes like Tyson Fury ($60 million), Jake Paul ($40 million), and Canelo Alvarez ($50 million), questioning how McGregor’s fight with Logan Paul could command over four times those amounts. Even boxing icon Mike Tyson, one of the sport’s biggest draws, only made $20 million for his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

“As absurd as that story is, the most absurd part is the unnamed Indian billionaire”

The rumored purse has raised plenty of eyebrows, with fans and analysts alike wondering if it’s more hype than reality. While McGregor and Paul are undoubtedly global superstars with massive fanbases, the idea of a $250 million payday seems far-fetched even by boxing’s often extravagant standards.

However, McGregor had earlier claimed that this fight was being done at the behest of the Ambani family.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024



This is the same family, that has Beyonce perform at their son’s wedding. So, paying an extravagant amount of money for a fight might not be that big of a stretch.

Whether the fight happens or not, one thing is clear: the buzz around McGregor vs. Paul is already generating headlines. However, Sonnen’s skepticism might be a reality check for anyone getting carried away by the eye-popping numbers.

Sonnen skeptical about McGregor vs. Paul

Beyond questioning the $250 million purse, Sonnen doesn’t believe the McGregor vs. Paul fight will take place at all.

In the same YouTube video, Sonnen pointed out the contractual obligations both fighters have, with McGregor tied to the UFC and Paul to the WWE—two entities now operating under the same parent company, TKO,

“And you believe that TKO, that needs them both, wants them both, promotes them both. You believe that TKO is going to allow not one, but two guys to go and do this? You’re gonna present it to the world as if it’s real.”

While the idea of a McGregor-Paul showdown might sound lucrative, Sonnen’s analysis raises valid concerns about the feasibility of such a crossover event.

TKO will have to allow two of its biggest stars to fight outside their contracts. McGregor is also still under contract with the UFC and White has not let any of his other fighters venture into boxing.

Sean O’Malley and Ilia Topuria have showcased interest in trying their hand at boxing but the UFC president has always poured water over their ideas.

To this day, McGregor remains the only fighter allowed to fight outside his contract, and that was only because he was fighting Floyd Mayweather.