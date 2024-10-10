mobile app bar

Chael Sonnen Clowns Jorge Masvidal by Comparing Him to Joker II: “Greatest Waste of Money and Potential”

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chael Sonnen Clowns Jorge Masvidal by Comparing Him to Joker II: “Greatest Waste of Money and Potential”

Jorge Masvidal and Chael Sonnen

CRedits: IMAGO

Chael Sonnen has been beefing with Jorge Masvidal for over a year now. ‘The American Gangster’ has also called out Masvidal to a boxing fight. With both fighters out of a contract with the UFC and entering the world of exhibition boxing, the fight only made sense. Since then, Uncle Chael has upped the ante by comparing Masvidal to a pointless waste of money like the Joker II film.

Joker II was recently released and it flopped big time in the theatres. The franchise literally went from winning Oscars to barely beating Morbius in ticket sales.

Sonnen used this example to describe Masvidal because he sees a lot of potential in the Miami native but claims it’s all gone to waste now,

“JOKER II- Greatest waste of money and potential since Jorge Masvidal,”

 

‘The American Gangster’ is one of the best trash talkers in the game. So it only makes sense that he keeps coming after Masvidal with roasts every now and then. Sonnen had even famously claimed that even at the age he is now, he is on the same steroids as back in the day.

During an appearance on Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo’s Pound for Pound podcast, he had even warned what would happen of he came across the Miami native on the streets.

If I saw Jorge Masvidal, he probably has 3-4 buddies with him and I’m alone. After a very brief skirmish, they would realize they should’ve brought more people

Now, if ‘Gamebred’ agrees to fight Sonnen, the trash-talking will only get worse for him. It will be interesting to see if the pair do end up agreeing to a fight and actually put all the time.

As it turns out, Masvidal is actually trying to set up a return to the UFC. The former BMF wants to get back in the octagon since his last foray into boxing resulted in getting beaten by Nate Diaz and then having alleged trouble making money out of it.

Masvidal wants to get back into the UFC

If a tree falls in a forest, who cares? That’s what happened when Masvidal and Diaz boxed. As entertaining as that was, it was simply too farcical for anyone to care. But then, Diaz sued the promoters claiming that he was not paid the promised #10 million for the fight.

Masvidal, too, having lost to Diaz seems to have lost a bit of taste in his mouth. The grass is not always greener on the other side is a realization that seems to have settled into the fighter.

So, he has not got his eyes off the octagon yet. Despite having retired from MMA and transitioned to boxing, ‘Gamebred’ is now itching to get back.

MMA is his bread and butter and he would love nothing more than to have one more fight in the UFC as he revealed in an interview with Home of Fight,

“I can come back as early as December if the right fight comes around. I’m in shape right now, but as of right now, nothing’s been offered to me.”

‘Gamebred’ is hoping he will be able to return to the octagon early next year. Well, there goes the chance of him fighting Chael Sonnen anytime soon.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these