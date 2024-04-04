Chael Sonnen Counters Michael Bisping’s Grim Prediction About Khamzat Chimaev Facing a ‘Disastrous Night’ Against Robert Whittaker

Chael Sonnen does not agree with Michael Bisping. The Brit recently came out with a prediction where he spoke about how Khamzat Chimaev does not have a great gas tank. ‘Borz’ will take on Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia and Bisping put forward his opinions about this fight. He believes that if the fight goes past the first round, Chimaev will be in a world of trouble because his gas tank will not allow him to keep up his style of fighting going into the later rounds.

Chael Sonnen stated that very rarely do he and Michael Bisping disagree on something. However, he did not support Bisping’s prediction for the fight this time. Sonnen says he has not seen the Russian fighter ever get ‘tired’. In his latest breakdown video on YouTube, Sonnen doubled down on Bisping’s observations. He said,

“I was surprised when Michael identified it…might be making a mistake if within their game plan I can put a pressure on him and get him to back down….Can you make his will and his spirit go away? That I have not yet seen.”

‘The Bad Guy’ stated that Robert Whittaker does have the potential to tire Chimaev. However, the Russian has never shown a lack of will or spirit in any of his fights. Elaborating further on his views about the mega match up, Sonnen recently spoke about Joe Rogan’s comments on the Whittaker vs. Chimaev matchup. Rogan looked excited for the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

Chael Sonnen talks about Joe Rogan’s reaction to the Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup

Joe Rogan does not usually say a lot about an upcoming fight. The UFC commentator has been with the organization since it’s inception and has seen it all. However, he recently called the Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup a ‘real’ fight. Reflecting on the same, Chael Sonnen reacted,

“So when Joe does notice one, and it gets his attention to this degree, it means you got something. And I feel the same way, I feel it to an extent that I’m not confident we’re gonna get it.”

Chael Sonnen went on to call the fight ‘too good to be true’. He claims that because it sounds too good to be true, he does not think the fight will take place. He expressed about his gut feeling about the fight possibly not materializing. However, both Joe Rogan and Sonnen are excited for this matchup because of how dominant both fighters are. Khamzat Chimaev will finally get tested against a former champion.