Chael Sonnen Encourages Fans to Thank Dwayne Johnson for Paying Tribute to MMA Community in Upcoming Movie

From slamming the former WWE superstar ruthlessly for his alleged PED use to lauding him for paying tribute to Mark Kerr, veteran UFC star, Chael Sonnen had high praise for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. In the wake of the upcoming movie, ‘The Smashing Machine’ where Johnson stars as the legendary MMA icon, Mark Kerr, Sonnen went head over heels, urging his followers to thank the Hollywood star for his warm homage.

Speaking to his followers on his YouTube channel, the veteran MMA fighter said,

“Smashing machine, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to pay tribute to our community entertain you guys serve the sport tell the history in accurate depiction and for him to choose to do it on Mark Kerr and that’s where I want you to just have an appreciation for the Rock, I mean don’t be afraid if you see him just say thanks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench)

For the unversed, “The Smashing Machine,” documents every inch of Mark Kerr’s life, from his struggles with addiction to his marriage, and even his rise to the top of the MMA world. Kerr might be a distant name for casuals and new fans but during his glory days, he was a wrecking machine, bulldozing his opponents with brute strength.

Trained and coached by the OG ‘BMF’ Mark Coleman, Kerr quickly turned into a giant killer, dismantling some of the best fighters on the planet. Hence, now with ‘The Rock’ reprising the role of the legendary wrestler turned MMA icon, fans will get to relive the good old Pride/UFC days while young fans get a history lesson.

While Sonnen is stoked to see the movie hit the theatres in 2025, some of you might notice the former UFC star’s sudden appreciation for ‘The Rock.’ After all, a few months ago, Sonned did go berserk on the WWE star for his alleged steroid use, even deeming him as another “Liver King!”

When Chael Sonnen blasted Dwayne Johnson with a “Liver King” dig

Now, one of the reasons why the fandom adores Sonnen is for his honesty. In fact, he’d be the first person to sound the alarm if he came across something shady. At the same time, he never was the kind of man to leave credit where it was due. Likewise, now he has lauded ‘The Rock’ for taking up the challenge to pay homage to the pioneer of MMA, Mark ‘The Smashing Machine’ Kerr.

However, if you go back a couple of months earlier, Sonnen also exposed Johnson big time when he blasted the Hollywood star for allegedly misleading the young generation. Calling him out bluntly, Sonnen shed light on the star’s denial of PED use then went back again to bash him ruthlessly, deeming him as the ‘Liver King’ of his industry.