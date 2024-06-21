Chael Sonnen Goes Off at Jorge Masvidal, Labels Him a ‘Dirty Person’ With a History of Losses

Chael Sonnen has clapped back at former ‘BMF’ title holder Jorge Masvidal, denouncing his achievements in the sport and calling him a “dirty person“. The self-proclaimed undefeated veteran, Sonnen, is looking for a fight with former BMF champ Jorge Masvidal and the sparks are flying.

The online war of words had already reached heights with Masvidal calling Sonnen “trash“. Now the veteran NCAA wrestler has come to brutally bash Masvidal, essentially calling him a loser.

In an “X” post, the UFC veteran didn’t mince his words about Masvidal’s fighting records.

“People come to me They say -Masvidal is a Dirty Fighter I say NO Masvidal is a Dirty PERSON, who happens to be a FIGHTER Who loses all the time.”

For the uninitiated, the feud started after Sonnen revealed that he was to be the backup fighter for Masvidal vs Diaz if in case any one of the fighters pulled out.

But what Sonnen said next ticked off Masvidal. After revealing the lesser-known detail to the public, Sonnen said that he was ready to fight Masvidal in the ring and would put on a beating on the Miami gangster.

This however did not sit well with ‘Gamebred.’

In fact, as soon as Sonnen made the remark, Masvidal pranced into action, essentially saying that he wasn’t interested in any exhibition match, a reference to the former’s age and the Anderson Silva fight.

And now, Sonnen has clapped back at Masvidal, mentioning his four-fight losing streak in the UFC, also referring to him as “happens to be a FIGHTER Who loses all the time?”

Amidst these developments, ‘The Bad Guy’seems to have been fighting battles on various fronts.

In fact, he went back on his harsh statement on Conor McGregor and cleared the air after ‘Mystic Mac’s’ representatives came out negating the claims.

Chael Sonnen takes a major U-turn after team McGregor goes on damage control

The whole world was awaiting the return of ‘The Notorious’ when Dana White dropped the bomb, about the Irishman being out of the main event at UFC 303.

While neither White nor McGregor initially cited a proper justification for the same, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen claimed that it was due to McGregor’s drinking, even saying that he was in rehab.

Sonnen’s wild claim in the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast sparked speculations with fans scrounging the internet for more updates. At the heel of this news-making its wave, McGregor came out and confirmed that he pulled out owing to an undisclosed injury that he picked up during training.

And subsequently, team McGregor got on the defense by issuing other statements.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Karen Kessler, McGregor’s spokesperson denied the rehab allegations and that’s when Sonnen took his words back.

Pivoting from his earlier claim, Sonnen during his appearance in the Beyond the Fight podcast contradicted himself, mellowing down on his claim, even saying that he wasn’t quite sure if McGregor was in rehab!