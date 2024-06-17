mobile app bar

Chael Sonnen Humorously Labels Jorge Masvidal an ‘Atheist’ Suggesting Punching Power Is a God-Given Gift

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chael Sonnen Humorously Labels Jorge Masvidal an ‘Atheist’ Suggesting Punching Power Is a God-Given Gift

Jorge Masvidal and Chael Sonnen

CRedits: IMAGO

Chael Sonnen wants to fight Jorge Masvidal next and the ‘Bad Guy’ has already started with the mind games. In a humorous retort, the former middleweight title contender has claimed that if punching was a god-given power, Jorge Masvidal was an atheist.

The UFC veteran is fresh off a draw in his first boxing match since retiring from the UFC years ago. He fought Anderson Silva in their trilogy fight which ended up in a draw.

Despite the widespread criticism of that fight with ‘pillows for hands’ comments from fans, Sonnen seems to have taken his sights on the former BMF champion.  In a recent tweet, he made fun of ‘Gamebred’ for not having any punching power in the most Uncle Chael way possible.

“They say punching power is God Given. This explains why Masvidal is an Atheist.”

 

Sonnen sure does have the gift of the gab, but Masvidal has a temper to be reckoned with. After the latter’s failed attempt to have a good fight against Colby Covington, Masvidal had reportedly sucker punched him outside the arena.

And even though throughout the fight, the former BMF champ was dominated, he still wants to “rip his head off“.

However, right now, Chael Sonnen might be the last person on Masvidal’s mind since it’s Nate Diaz who he’s fighting in a boxing ring soon. A win over Diaz could open up a conversation about the Sonnen fight.

Meanwhile, Sonnen’s son has accused his dad of going hard enough against Anderson Silva

Thero Sonnen calls out father Chael for not going hard against Anderson Silva

Thero Sonnen seems to have inherited his way with words and the media seems to love him for it. In an interview following his fight against Anderson Silva, Chael’s son spoke about how his father didn’t go hard enough to win the bout and said,

“I thought you could have done a little bit harder because it felt like you were going a little bit soft all of the rounds.”

Safe to say, Thero Sonnen is exactly like his father, straight to the point, and doesn’t care if he hurts your feelings. Chael Sonnen’s son even went viral during fight week when he reminded his father to ‘cheat’ in his fight against Silva.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these