Chael Sonnen Reveals Michael Chandler Ignored WWE Chief Triple H’s Praise at UFC 309

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen claims Michael Chandler snubbed Triple H following his UFC 309 fight with Charles Oliveira. Although Chandler was unable to secure the victory against the Brazilian, he gave fans an entertaining fight. His impressive backdrops and mic skills also made for an interesting conversation on the internet about a switch to WWE. But it appears the UFC lightweight might not be as inclined.

On an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, Uncle Chael claimed that the WWE Chief Current Officer Pauk Levesque, also known by his kayfabe moniker Triple H tried to greet Chandler.

“Chandler left him hanging, he went for a handshake and he left him hanging, that guy was Triple H. Triple H left his seat, came over to fashion row and wanted to tell Chandler good job”

The interesting thing about this is that Chandler shares a very cordial relationship with the WWE CCO. He has previously appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW as well. And given his dramatic inclinations, a move to WWE, post a career in MMA would serve him well.

So he may not have snubbed him intentionally. There were a lot of people in the octagon including President-Elect Donald Trumo and billionaire Elon Musk, and the UFC fighter was charged up after his octagon interview. So there’s a good chance he just missed Levesque. Besides, Uncle Chael is known for his ‘slight’ exaggerations!

Chandler wasn’t the only one on Sonnen’s radar though.

Sonnen reveals Nickal’s flaws

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal might have marched on to his 7th win in the UFC but his performance against Paul Craig at UFC 309 raised more questions than it allowed answers.

For starters, Sonnen could not understand why Nickal did not take the fight to the ground against Craig.

Now, the Kiwi fighter is known for his submissions in the UFC which could be a reason why Nickal stuck to striking. But then again, Nickal himself is a wrestler par excellence.

So when Sonnen appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show, he criticized the collegiate wrestler’s entire game plan.

“Bo left all of his best skills behind, and he did it under the perception—which, at least in my interpretation—was that he didn’t believe he could get on top of Craig, that it was too dangerous. That’s the part I have a problem with.”

Chael Sonnen has a problem with the All-American wrestler fighting as if he were scared to take the fight to the ground. Sonnen wants to see Nickal rely more on his skills and show more confidence instead of fighting a ‘safe’ fight.

And if Nickal wants to make that climb to the championship and eventually fight Khamzat Chimaev, a fight many claim he was destined for, then he must really win matches with as much conviction as possible.