Chael Sonnen’s Son Hurt Daniel Cormier’s Feelings with Hilarious Question About His Physique

Chael Sonnen’s son may have inherited his dad’s knack for witty banter! Before a recent show, Uncle Chael shared a hilarious story about his son playfully poking fun at UFC veteran Daniel Cormier’s physique. Known for his “dad bod”, Cormier is often teased about being out of shape, but this time it came from someone he didn’t expect.

Chael’s son innocently asked a question about DC’s post-retirement body, and while everyone had a good laugh, it seems the light-hearted jab might’ve stung just a little. Even the former champ isn’t immune to a little playful ribbing!

Prior to the start of their bi-weeekly show, the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’, Sonnen shared a funny exchange that took place with his son.

“Daniel can I tell you a true story? The opening of the show on Monday was my son, you let my son come on and he showed you this doll. So he brought it back in for me and he goes, look at this, look at all these muscles on Daniel, look at his abs and his biceps, wasn’t that nice of Dana White to put those muscles on him?”

See, that probably hurts the most, knowing the kid wasn’t even trying to roast him!

Cormier has built a thick skin and is immune to these kind of jokes thanks to the likes if Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The duo never let him forget that he has let loose since retiring from the sport.

So, ‘DC’ laughed it off after Sonnen shared with him what his son had said. The former champion is not one to hold on to grudges and that extends to his most bitter rival UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as well.

The duo recently crossed paths at UFC 306 and Cormier shared his experience on the same.

DC details crossing paths with Jones at UFC 306

The Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier rivalry is one of the most heated in UFC history, filled with personal jabs and even a hotel brawl! But it seems like, at least for Jones, the bad blood is in the past.

However, in a chat with Ben Askren, DC admitted it’s still awkward when Jones comes up to greet him at events.

“It happens every time”, Cormier shared. Despite their history and DC’s insistence that they’re not friends, Jones seems pretty friendly whenever they cross paths.

It happened again at UFC 306, making things a bit uncomfortable for the former double champ. Given all the drama, it’s no wonder DC still feels a bit weird about it. If one ponders over it, DC is one the greatest fighters on the planet at this point in time, and he wants to see how he would do against Jones.

So the fight happens, Jones wins and then the decision is changed to no-contest since he was found doping! So, no wonder, DC visibly abhors him.

But, even with their past beef, he’s excited to see ‘Bones’ back in action against Stipe Miocic this November.