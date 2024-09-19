Daniel Cormier Reveals Jon Jones Always Greets Him at the UFC Events, Despite Their Heated Feud

The Jon Jones – Daniel Cormier rivalry is up there as one of the most ruthless and memorable not just in the UFC but in the whole of MMA! From personal attacks to hotel brawls, the two couldn’t stand each other and genuinely detested each other. But as near the end of 2024, it seems like everything is water under the bridge… at least for Jones!

In a recent conversation with fellow UFC veteran, Ben Askren, DC revealed the awkwardness of seeing his arch nemesis come up to him and greet him every time he sees him.

“As it always happens, I’m sitting there doing my job. Guess who always comes up to say hi to me?”

To which Askren took a guess and said,

“Jon Jones?”

DC has gone on record to say that they’re far from friends. So it must be super weird to see Jones walking up to him during UFC events and greeting him with a smile. The reigning heavyweight champion did it again this past week at UFC 306 and it got super awkward for the former double champion.

“I can’t stop it; it happens every time!”

And who can blame him, given the absolute hell Jones put him through. From testing positive for turinabol metabolite to just not being a professional, Jones managed to royally pi** off Cormier. The two consistently got into heated arguments and fans could see that they just despised each other, despite Jones’ generally carefree demeanor.

That said, despite their bitter past, DC is thrilled to see his old rival make his return to the octagon this November to face a familiar opponent in Stipe Miočić.

DC thrilled for the November showdown

It is a fact that Jones has not been a good role model for MMA enthusiasts. DC, on the contrary has been an exemplary fighter. That said, Jones is one of the greatest of all time. Now, that statement feels a bit watered down since UFC president Dana White started chanting it like the priest from The Exorcist.

But the fact remains! Which is why, DC is looking forward to see him return. Make no mistake, he’s also stoked about calling the UFC light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree, but Jones really knows to how to press the right buttons.

Speaking to Askren on the subject, Cormier said:

“Ben, as we spin it forward. We go to Salt Lake City, Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree but the one that follows is the one that most are super excited about as Jon Jones will finally return and fight Stipe Miocic.”

While the veteran is more than happy to see two of his former rivals go head to head inside the cage, trying to take each other’s heads off, he is also excited to see the sensational lightweight, Michael Chandler finally back in action after almost 2 years of wasting his time on Conor McGregor.