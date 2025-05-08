UFC Redditors Slam Dana White for Letting Jon Jones Hold Heavyweight Title, Accuse Him of Damaging the Sports

Each day the UFC doesn’t announce a heavyweight title unification bout between the incumbent Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is another day Dana White gets called out for sheer incompetence. And today is no different.
Jones, who made his long-anticipated heavyweight debut back in 2023, capturing the title from Ciryl Gane at UFC 295, staggeringly, has defended it only once in the subsequent years.
During this time, an interim titleholder has been patiently waiting in the wings for over 500 days. Aspinall assumed the interim throne at UFC 295 in Jones’ absence and even defended last summer with a knockout of Curtis Blaydes. Despite the UFC’s repeated assurances of a title unification bout in his future, the promotion is yet to make anything official as Jones continues to dilly-dally.
Fans on social media have been rightfully vocal in their support of Aspinall, even calling for Jones to be stripped of his duties. However, in the absence of further recourse, one such fan on Reddit has claimed Jones was not only “damaging” the integrity of the sport, with promotional boss White’s blessing no less.
“One of the worst things to ever happen in the UFC is this guy (Jon Jones) becoming the HW champion or better yet, UFC ‘allowing’ him to be the champion,” A user posted.
“He is damaging the business. And Dana (White) is praising him about it. Literally unreal,” he added.
Another disgruntled fan speculated that the pairing of Jones and Aspinall will never happen. Just like the failed matchup of Jones and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou never happened.
“We could’ve also had Francis vs Tom. Tom could’ve had two defences in the UK by now. What a waste of time,” they posted.
Another claimed that the incumbent champion is pulling the strings from his Alberqurque mansion and said, “Jones knows some weird shit about Dana, only explanation“.
Meanwhile, Aspinall has continued to claim that Jones is simply terrified of facing him inside the octagon.
Jones scared of Aspinall fight
Despite White’s promise and the brass’ attempts to have Jones sign the contract, the heavyweight champion has yet to put pen to paper. Reports even state that he has asked for a 6-month camp from the date of signing the papers to prepare for the interim champion.
Needless to say, this pushes the potential fight date to 2026, at which time, Jones would have at least gotten closer, if he hasn’t surpassed Cain Velasquez all-time record of 896 days as heavyweight champion.
This makes interim gold holder, Aspinall, very concerned, he’s sure the former pound-for-pound number one is simply ducking him. By any means necessary, in fact.
“I think that there’s just an easier path for him, and I understand it,” Aspinall said on a UFC weigh-in show.
“And I do understand it completely – I understand that there’s bigger fights out there for him. For way less risk and way more money. I do understand it. But in all honesty, do I think he’s ducking me? Absolutely,” he noted.
To make sure he means these words, Aspinall even carried a toy duck to UFC London this year and taunted the heavyweight champion.