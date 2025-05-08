UFC Redditors Slam Dana White for Letting Jon Jones Hold Heavyweight Title, Accuse Him of Damaging the Sports

Each day the UFC doesn’t announce a heavyweight title unification bout between the incumbent Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is another day Dana White gets called out for sheer incompetence. And today is no different.

Jones, who made his long-anticipated heavyweight debut back in 2023, capturing the title from Ciryl Gane at UFC 295, staggeringly, has defended it only once in the subsequent years.

During this time, an interim titleholder has been patiently waiting in the wings for over 500 days. Aspinall assumed the interim throne at UFC 295 in Jones’ absence and even defended last summer with a knockout of Curtis Blaydes. Despite the UFC’s repeated assurances of a title unification bout in his future, the promotion is yet to make anything official as Jones continues to dilly-dally.

Fans on social media have been rightfully vocal in their support of Aspinall, even calling for Jones to be stripped of his duties. However, in the absence of further recourse, one such fan on Reddit has claimed Jones was not only “damaging” the integrity of the sport, with promotional boss White’s blessing no less.