“Try Communicating With Joe Biden”: Joe Rogan Stuns Fans by Sharing Groundbreaking ‘Human & Alien’ Discovery

Joe Rogan is a very influential figure thanks to his podcast. Rogan often uses his podcast to host some of the brightest minds in the world that share interesting updates about the future in science and technology. The 56-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a similar update with his fans.

Advertisement

Rogan shared a news article with a title that said, “Scientists had a groundbreaking conversation with a humpback whale in her own language. And it could help humans chat with aliens one day.”. Rogan shared the article with a caption that said,

“2024 coming in HOT! LET’S FUCKING GOOOO!!!”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1IlThhsJut/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



The amazing interaction took place in southeast Alaska in August 2021 and lasted for 20 minutes between researchers and a female humpback. According to a recent study, the scientists used a recorded “contact” call that boomed underwater to entice the whale to their boat.

Needless to say, the news article shared by Rogan garnered some interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “Invite one on the podcast.”

Another fan added, “That’s not new tech, I’ve been communicating with my mother in-law for years.”

Advertisement

“Soon this will turn into “animals are pleading for us to stop climate change”- commented a fan.

A fan added, “They should try communicating with joe Biden.. see what’s going on in there.”

Another fan suggested an alternate way to achieve the same results, “Take enough mushrooms you can talk to them yourself.”

While Joe Rogan remains pumped for a new year, let’s take a closer look at 2023 for Rogan.

Joe Rogan reigns supreme once again in 2023

For a number of years now, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ has been the most popular podcast in the world. This was no different in 2023. According to data released by Spotify, Rogan clinched the top spot once again. ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ beat the likes of ‘Call her Daddy’ and ‘Huberman Lab’ among others as the most popular podcast globally for Spotify.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B8gHo4IlswY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Rogan also expanded his horizons outside the UFC and podcast as well. In 2023, Rogan opened his own comedy club in Austin which opened doors in March this year. The ‘Comedy Mothership’ serves as proving grounds for up-and-coming comedians. The club is based in Austin, Texas where Rogan resides. Needless to say, based on how things are going, Rogan has bigger and better things headed his way in 2024.