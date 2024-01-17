Andrew Tate Provides Major Update on His $27 Million Worth Frozen Assets

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate had been locked up in a cell for the majority of 2023 after they were arrested on charges of human trafficking. However, towards the end of the year, the brothers started to gain more of their freedom bit by bit. Unfortunately, it looks as though complete freedom for the brothers is still a long way away. Tate recently took to Twitter to share a disheartening update about the current situation of his $27 million worth of assets that were confiscated post-arrest.

Advertisement

DIICOT or Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime, and Terrorism in Bucharest is a Romanian governmental organization. DIICOT has been in charge of the case against the Tate brothers since the arrest. Tate recently took to Twitter to share an update regarding the DIICOT and his assets. He said,

“Now that Ive been ordered to get all my things back, Dicott have put a request into the court to sell everything and keep the money. Make it make sense?”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1747235975900590547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Tate brothers were arrested on the 29th of December 2022. It was alleged that the brothers used the lover boy method to force women to work for them on TikTok.

Ever since they were sentenced, all the assets belonging to the brothers were confiscated. Cars, watches, and jewelry worth more than $27 million were confiscated from their house in Romania. In addition to this, bank accounts were frozen as well. The brothers were completely cut off from all their financial resources.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1744339751845425186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, a recent ruling stated that all the legitimately earned assets belonging to the brothers need to be returned immediately. Andrew Tate stated that assets worth over $27 million were coming his way. Unfortunately, there appears to be a new development in the case against the brothers.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate to be set free in 2024?

For over a year now, both the Tate brothers have been fighting the law. Earlier this year, they were removed from house arrest and made free to move around. However, they are not permitted to leave the country.

This ruling meant that they were not allowed to visit their mother after she suffered a heart attack in London. According to reports it is expected that the trial will take several years given the complexity of the case.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1746898494244176166?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately for Tate and his fans, this means that the case will not end anytime soon. It seems as though both Tristan and Andrew Tate will spend the majority of 2024 fighting their legal battles. If found guilty, they could face up to a decade in prison. Both brothers have vehemently denied the acts they have been accused of.