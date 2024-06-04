Coach Javier Mendez Wants Islam Makhachev ‘To Beat’ Conor McGregor, Following Success at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Camp

The lightweight division in the UFC is arguably the most stacked division in the promotion. Islam Makhachev just defended his belt against Dustin Poirier and already has a plethora of options waiting for him. Chief among them is Conor McGregor who takes on Michael Chandler later this month. If McGregor can secure a win, coach Javier Mendez strongly feels Makhachev should take on the ‘Notorious’.

Following an impressive display at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev called for a shot at the 170-pound title. However, there are a few opponents in his division that Makhachev could pursue before moving up to welterweight. To be fair, this particular opponent could also fight in the 170 lbs division.

In a recent interview, Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez revealed who he would like his pupil to take on.

“Conor goes and starts on a rant. Starting to create drama with Islam which is kind of good because Conor is the kind of guy you want to root against, regardless everyone wants to see him. Me, I want to see him get beat by Islam, so for me, him doing what he is doing is causing a lot of attention. There would not be nothing better for me and Khabib than to have Islam have a fight with him somewhere down the line.”

According to Javier Mendez, the Conor McGregor fight would be easy for Makhachev. In addition, this would be a massive payday for Makhachev and make him a way bigger star than he already is.

The likes of Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, all experienced the same stardom after beating McGregor. However, there are a few obstacles in the way of that fight taking place.

Conor McGregor vs Islam Makhachev a reality?

In order for a fight between the two to be even considered, Conor McGregor needs to win against Chandler. A simple decision win might not be enough, McGregor needs to make a statement win to grab the attention of the UFC. As far as the champion is concerned, he had already claimed that he could fight McGregor in August and then have another fight a month later.

However, if McGregor loses, all hopes of a fight between Makhachev and McGregor will be finished. Furthermore, Makhachev’s ambitions of a title at 170 pounds also depend on Belal Muhammad. If he wins against Leon Edwards, Islam might stay at 155 pounds as he had claimed not to know what to do with that eventuality.