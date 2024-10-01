“Coke Got My Man”: Conor McGregor’s Awkward Exchange With YouTuber Danny Duncan Leaves Fans in Hysterics

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor’s high energy Irish accent is not something everyone can understand. YouTuber Danny Duncan was the latest in a long line of people, who had a hard time comprehending the Irishman when the pair met at a recent event.

‘The Notorious’ recently met the American content creator and asked him what he films on YouTube. A confused Duncan paused for a brief second before replying with a ‘yeah’. The awkward moment had fans laughing their hearts out, with many bringing up the ‘coc*ine’ claims yet again.

“Its hard enough to understand Conor when he’s sober yet alone zoinked out.”

Its hard enough to understand Conor when he’s sober yet alone zoinked out. — Nick The Trader (@nickth3kid) September 30, 2024

This fan claims the ‘coke’ had McGregor talking extremely fast since it provides an instant burst of energy,

“The coke got my man talking wildly fast lol”

The coke got my man talking wildly fast lol pic.twitter.com/9M4FdV1mvN — Rroiie (@Rroiiee) September 30, 2024

Another fan claimed the Irishman was ’10 lines in’ before getting into the event,

“conor is 10 lines in”

conor is 10 lines in — Gohar Hassan Dar (@ItsGoharr) September 30, 2024

This fan could see the visible confusion on Duncan’s face when he heard ‘The Notorious’ talking,

“Duncan is like “WTF is he saying”

Duncan is like “WTF is he saying” pic.twitter.com/zomBO2lOzX — How I feel ;( (@BADCOCx) September 30, 2024

One fan spoke about how the YouTuber needed a translator to translate what Conor McGregor was saying to him,

“He needs a middle man to translate to him”

He needs a middle man to translate to him pic.twitter.com/nFqQni9vHB — Mukhtar (@Mukhtar77000) September 30, 2024

This user blamed McGregor’s accent on ‘snow’, another name for coc*ine,

“that’s mcgregor snowy accent, straight from the Igloo hoods of the Eskimos”

that’s mcgregor snowy ❄️ accent, straight from the Igloo hoods of the Eskimos pic.twitter.com/A1axxBkeod — Jorge (@ErrorHexx) September 30, 2024

Yet another fan claims the Irishman was under the influence,

“That’s a drunk + coked out Irish twist accent.”

That’s a drunk + coked out Irish twist accent. — JG (@RealJakeGerber) September 30, 2024

Now, speaking of high energy Conor McGregor, even last week he had a very interesting livestream with Duel Bits, where he did everything from smoke a cigar, drink his Irish Stout, and even call out UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

McGregor’s threatens Topuria

Conor McGregor does not respect Ilia Topuria as a champion. The Irishman recently went on a gambling livestream with DuelBits, and called out the champ like he wants a title shot next, event though, he’s definitely weighing in at about 160 lbs right now.

Fans got to ask ‘The Notorious’ questions through the live chat and as such he got asked about his opinion of ‘El Matador. He responded by issuing a threat.

“I’ll grab him by the scruff of his neck and slap that little nose off him. Little ding dong of a thing he is yeah…Litle ding dong of a thing he is… little short ass tick, I’ll box your jaw in ON SIGHT.”

Conor McGregor just WENT OFF on Ilia Topuria “Litle ding dong of a thing he is… little short ass tick, I’ll box your jaw in ON SIGHT.” @Duelbits #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/b7dGKRWPBL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024

And since McGregor was in Marbella, Spain for a BKFC event, he even called the champion out in his own country. Unfortunately for the fans, Topuria is currently preparing for his next fight and probably does not have time for any beef with McGregor.