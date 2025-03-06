Colby Covington and Robert Whittaker Make Their Picks for UFC 313 Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Fight

Alex Pereira is about to face what many consider his toughest test yet in MMA as he takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. It’s the classic striker vs. wrestler debate—one that MMA fans have argued about for years. Will Pereira’s devastating power be enough, or will Ankalaev’s grappling prove too much?

Adding to the pre-fight hype, Colby Covington, who’s usually making picks while surrounded by bikini-clad women promoting some betting site, decided to switch things up. This time, he sat down for a real, in-depth breakdown with none other than former champ Robert Whittaker. It’s not every day you see Covington in serious analyst mode, but with a fight this big, even he couldn’t resist diving into the details.

​When Alex Pereira squares off against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, fans can expect a thrilling clash of styles. Pereira, a former two-division glory kickboxing champion, is renowned for his devastating knockout power and precision striking, particularly his lethal left hook. Since transitioning to MMA, he’s captured the light heavyweight title and defended it multiple times.

However, his grappling remains less polished compared to his striking prowess. While he has faced grapplers before and managed to stuff their takedown attempts, he has not faced anyone with the wrestling credentials and calibre of Ankalaev.

On the other hand, Ankalaev hails from Dagestan and boasts a well-rounded skillset rooted in combat sambo, effectively blending striking and grappling. His wrestling can neutralize striking-focused opponents, and his calm demeanor allows him to adapt mid-fight. Yet, he sometimes lacks the killer instinct to finish fights decisively. This matchup epitomizes the classic striker versus grappler debate, with each fighter aiming to impose their game plan and exploit the other’s weaknesses.

Ahead of the fight, during one of his live streams, Colby Covington caught up with Robert Whittaker and asked him who he thought would win the fight. The former champion replied, “It’s so hard, it’s so hard to pick. Cause either Pereira knocks him out or he gets held down for five rounds. I am going to go Pereira just because every fight starts on the feet and Pereira hits so hard. I am sure he has done stuff to try and counter some form of wrestling.”



Covington also agreed with Whittaker’s assessment and backed Pereira to win. He said, “I am going to go Alex Pereira too.”

While Whittaker picked Pereira to win, he also played Devil’s Advocate and detailed what he would do if he was in Ankalaev’s corner preparing him for the fight.

Whittaker’s game plan for Ankalaev

On Saturday night, Ankalaev is stepping into the biggest fight of his career, challenging Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight title. He’s faced some tough competition before, but let’s be real—nobody quite like Poatan.

Ankalaev has said he wants to test his striking against Pereira, but not everyone thinks that’s a great idea. One of those people? Former champ Robert Whittaker. On a recent episode of his MMArcade podcast, Whittaker made it crystal clear what he’d be telling Ankalaev if he were in his corner.

“If I’m coaching Ankalaev, I want him dropping to both knees and shooting from across the cage,” Whittaker said. “I want him army crawling to Pereira’s ankles. We’re blanketing him for 25 minutes.”

He didn’t hold back on why either. It’s because Pereira lives for striking exchanges.

“Every stand-up fight he’s in, even when he’s hurt, even when he’s getting hit like when he was with Rountree, he’s just comfortable there. He will stay there till the crowds leave.”

Basically, Whittaker thinks Ankalaev is playing with fire if he tries to go strike-for-strike with Pereira. Will he listen to that advice, or will he take his chances on the feet? Either way, this one’s going to be interesting.