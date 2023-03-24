Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Consoles ‘Brother’ Andrew Tate as He Spends Ramadan Under ‘Harsh Conditions’ in Jail

Over the past years, former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media because of his insensitive statements. He was even banned from social media for the same reason. However, there are still many supporters of the controversial social media influencer. Tate has a cult following around the globe. Despite his previous ban, ‘Cobra’ has over 5 million followers on Twitter. His fans are closely monitoring the case and talk openly about his innocence on social media.

It is interesting to note that Tate has connections with several notable names like Adin Ross, Sneako, & more. He even met a few UFC stars during an event in Abu Dhabi. Similarly, Dominance MMA management founder Ali Abdelaziz sent a message to Andrew Tate recently.

Ali Abdelaziz comforts Andrew Tate

In October 2022, the British-American personality Tate revealed that he has converted to Islam. Since then he was seen practicing the religion on social media. Now the holy month of Ramadan has started and Tate will be observing fast from inside the jail.

However, the 36-year-old recently revealed the harsh conditions he living in. Tate, in a recent tweet, revealed that he gets his meal three times during the day. Since he is observing fast, he saves the meal for later in plastic to keep insects away.

Be strong, my brother 🤲🏾 https://t.co/yvscNX3G7P — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 24, 2023

Although it is obvious that prison conditions are never favorable, many sympathized with the controversial celebrity. One of them was Ali Abdelaziz. While comforting Tate, Ali wrote, “Be strong, my brother.”

Abdelaziz is one of the famous MMA managers. He has previously worked and has close connections with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, is also signed with his management.

How is Tate active on Twitter?

Andrew Tate, along with his younger brother Tristan Tate, was arrested from their mansion in Bucharest by the Romanian police in December 2022. Right after his arrest, Tate tweeted about his arrest and blamed The Matrix.

Ever since he has been frequently active on his official Twitter account. Not only that, but his followers have drastically grown on the platform since his arrest.

However, it is interesting to note that Andrew Tate doesn’t have a phone in prison. But the tweets are directed by him through his lawyers or close associates. It is safe to say that despite his ‘misogynist persona‘ Tate has safely garnered a loyal fan base.

