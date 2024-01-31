Conor McGregor Roadhouse: UFC Star’s Acting Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal Leaves Ex-NFL Star Fanboying With Mimicry

Conor McGregor might not have his UFC date confirmed as of now. However, fans can catch a glimpse of ‘The Notorious’ on the big screen in March as he is all set to make his first appearance on the big screen with ‘RoadHouse’ remake featuring Jake Gyllenhaal. It has had fans and pundits such as former NFL player Ryan Clark, extremely excited.

In a recent episode of ‘DC&RC’ on ESPN MMA, the two men discussed McGregor’s upcoming movie and how it might affect his ability to fight at UFC 300. While discussing the same, Clark let his inner fan out and bid farewell to the role of a ‘pundit’. He went to try his best Conor McGregor impression from the trailer and shared how excited he was about the movie. He said,

“I just want to see him say, ‘you never let anyone get this close’. That is what I want to see him say, DC. I am so fired up, boy, (imitating McGregor) ‘I see you guys are having a smashing night’. I have watched that trailer so many times. Bro, I am so fired up. I can not wait for the movie.”

The dialogues imitated by Ryan Clark were said by former champion Conor McGregor in the trailer of the movie, which was released last week by Amazon Prime.

‘Roadhouse’ is a remake of the 1989 film also titled ‘Roadhouse’ starring ​​Patrick Swayze. Conor McGregor stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as an aspiring MMA fighter, Dalton. The movie is based in Florida where Dalton moves to work as a bouncer, only to find out some uncomfortable truths about the city.

Daniel Cormier predicts ‘Roadhouse’ will delay Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC

During the show, Daniel Cormier raised a valid point pertaining to Conor McGregor and his return at UFC 300. As things stand, the consensus is that the UFC and Dana White are trying to get Conor McGregor to compete at UFC 300.

However, Daniel Cormier believes this will not be possible thanks to his movie ‘Roadhouse’. ‘DC’ stated that the movie will be released in March, which will require a lot of promotional activities.

Since McGregor is one of the biggest names in the movie, he will have to partake in the promotional activities. This will further take away more time from his training camp and he already has just over two months to begin with. Daniel Cormeir’s assessment of the situation is accurate and the movie might play a huge hindrance in McGregor’s return to action.