Colby Covington Brands Michael Chandler ‘Fu*cking Desperate Little Bum’ for Waiting for Conor McGregor Fight

Every UFC fan and their mother knows Michael Chandler has waited almost 2 years for the Conor McGregor money fight. And after investing so much into one fight, it would be weird if he didn’t wait longer. Well, while the rest of his colleagues don’t really mention it, Colby Covington has joined the likes of Islam Makhachev to make fun of the American.

The ‘Red P*nty Night’ as McGregor calls it, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most fighters. ‘Iron’ will not earn that much from a single fight ever.

So it only makes sense that given the way he fights, if he were to get repeatedly punched in the head by a sniper of a left hand, he might as well make millions off of it.

However, Covington does not see it that way. He believes Chandler is being desperate since no one cares about him in the organization.

‘Chaos’ claims it is all business but he did seem to enjoy roasting Chandler in a recent interview with Submission Radio,

“The fans don’t care about him so he needs to move on with his business. It’s pretty sad, he looks like a little desperate f*cking bum right there just begging…It’s pretty pathetic what Chandler’s done with his career.”

Covington has been invested in this storyline for quite some time now.

Following the news of McGregor pulling out of the fight, ‘Chaos’ even made sure to troll Chandler publicly via his Instagram story.

Hey Ma, turn on the TV volume, Covington’s got one right

Covington is one of the more popular trash talkers in the UFC. While his MAGA hat and beef with every human being alive ever is often seen as part of his ridiculous gimmick, nobody actually takes it seriously. Well, unless he talks about their murdered parents, then people just call him a ‘PoS’ and move on.

However, this time around, it was more of a prediction rather than a roast and guess what, it’s come true.

Nobody can confirm if he rubbed on a lamp thrice and things started working out for him, but ‘Chaos’ had predicted that despite Chandler’s reassurances, McGregor was pulling out of UFC 303.

Lo and behold, ‘let there be light’, he said and there was light-

“Michael can say whatever he wants he still believes he’s fighting Conor McGregor. He’s not gonna fight Conor McGregor.”

Regardless of his newly attained status as a clairvoyant, Colby is on the lookout for a new fight. Will it be Ian Garry or Charles Oliveira or maybe he wants to run it again with Kamaru Usman, now that the latter is on a slope off of his prime?