Comedian Andrew Schulz’s Mind-Blowing UFC Sphere Experience: ‘The Giant Screen Made Me Think Fighters Were Fake!’

Even though he has a difference of opinion with the UFC on fighter remuneration, the promotion’s inaugural event at The Sphere left a lasting impression on popular comedian, Andrew Schulz.

Yesterday, the 40-year-old comedian returned to Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne Tha God for an exciting conversation and that’s when the discussion took a detour. Blown over by the immersive experience, Schulz said,

“What you’re screen is so perplexing and the size of it, like, your brain can’t really manage the fact that everything you see is a screen. I started to think that the real fighters in the cage were fake! Like, my brain was like, ‘Oh, all this must be animation.'”

Amidst the star-studded crowd at the iconic venue, Schulz had a whale of a time running into UFC superstars like Alex Pereira, Jon Jones, and many other celebrities.

While the lastevent might probably be a one-off event, considering the cost of it, Schulz was left yearning for more as the 580,000 square feet of LED panels baffled the internet celebrity with magnificent promos and visuals giving him the experience of a lifetime.

In fact, the $2 million extravaganza had Schulz tip his hat over to White for realizing the epic event while putting forth a special request to the UFC president.

Schulz requests White for special event on July 4

In fact, Schulz was so impressed by the UFC’s offering, that following the epic event, he keyed in with a long message on Instagram directed towards White.

While he gave props to the UFC president for putting on such an event Schulz tagging the 55-year-old promotional head asked Dana if he could hook them up with something similar for the 4th of July to celebrate America’s Independence. He wrote,

“The Sphere has transformed live entertainment forever.@ufc put on the greatest combat spectacle in history even if the last 2 fights were underwhelming. We need it again for July 4th. @danawhite JULY 4!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Schulz (@andrewschulz)

Now, White could definitely do that. He has the juice to pull it off, not at The Sphere anymore, of course. But an event themed around the history of America might be a great show to watch. But as UFC veteran Daniel Cormier had said, ‘They might have to skip over some parts’.