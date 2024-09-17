Comedian Andrew Schulz Applauds Dana White and Co. for Historic Event, Calls for Another on July 4th

Andrew Schulz felt like a little kid at a candy store at UFC 306 thanks to Dana White. The UFC president had promised about the UFC Noche at The Sphere being a one of a kind, life changing event and it was indeed just that. Schulz, as a matter of fact, was so impressed that he even made a special request of the UFC president.

The comedian had a blast at The Sphere running into the likes of Alex Pereira, Jon Jones, Chris Brown, and many other celebrities.

Following the event, he penned a long message on Instagram directed towards Dana White. He praised the UFC president for putting on such an event and then asked him if he could hook them up with something similar for the 4th of July.

“The Sphere has transformed live entertainment forever.@ufc put on the greatest combat spectacle in history even if the last 2 fights were underwhelming. We need it again for July 4th. @danawhite JULY 4!!!!!!”

Schulz wants Dana White to hold an event at the Sphere on American Independence Day. For Mexican Independence Day, the visuals gave a brief history of the country and their rich history. The comedian will be hoping for something similar on the 4th of July.

With everyone and their mothers praising the spectacle that was UFC 306, one would expect Dana White to be at least a bit satisfied. But as it turns out, he wasn’t too impressed by the night’s main event and co-main event title fights.

Dana White expresses his disappointment at UFC 306

The UFC 306 card was almost as good as the visual treats of the Sphere. The very first fight on the main card was electric, with commentators calling out for fight of the year contenders. Some real end to end action. However, all that changed in the co-main event and the main event of the evening.

Even Dana White was critical of it in the post-fight press conference,

“Some people probably tuned in for the first time. Hopefully they turned off before the co-main event and they’re big fans now.”

Dana White was not a fan of the co-main and main-event of #NocheUFC "Some people probably tuned in for the first time. Hopefully they turned off before the co-main event and they're big fans now."

The co-main event and the main event both, had champions playing it extremely safe , with the challengers using heavy pressure wrestling to take them to the ground and keep them there without much of an attempt to try out a submission or TKOing them on the mat.

This style of safe fighting saw both champions lose the belts tonight via decision. Especially bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, who actually found a lease on life in the 5th round and swung at Merav Dvalishvili and even hurt him.

But 4 previous rounds of profound inactivity meant, he didn’t do anything he had promised leading up to the title fight.

Hopefully, one of these days, fans get to witness another Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje but given that at least 3 champions in the company are pressure wrestlers without much of a striking pedigree, one can only hope the audience finds an education in enjoying some good grappling in the future.