“Conor knows that I will knock the F**k out of him” – Jorge Masvidal reveals his thoughts on potential fight against Conor McGregor at 170

Jorge Masvidal is pretty sure the fact that if he and Conor McGregor goes up against each other at 170, he will break his face.

Currently with a few court dates on the calendar but no fight dates, Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 14-10 UFC) is not sure what his next UFC match will be. Whether Michel Pereira or Gilbert Burns or anyone else, Masvidal is focused on being in the best possible situation. He estimates that he is not far off from each other.

“There are options, but the first thing that matters to me – to be in the best position in my life, to improve the war,” Masvidal recently told ESPN Deportes. “Everyone knows I can throw my hands, kick, kneel. People know they can’t beat me with their hands, they should throw me into battle. It’s something I have to improve and find its formula.

“… This year, I will make sure to come back. I do not know the date yet. I think that in two battles, I could be in the title race or in the title fight. ”

Since his rise to senior positions with rivals, Masvidal has been excluded from public debates as a potential opponent of Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), and these fighters have exchanged names at times. The stars are not yet aligned for the matchup to occur. Masvidal is open to the possibility, but asks if McGregor may accept it.

Masvidal on a potential Fight against Conor

“You are lying. You know I’m a heavy hitter and I’m here to kill. I did not come to cuddle in the cage,” said Masvidal. “I will give everything He knows that I will knock the f**k out of him. Even though I have a small size, although he is now shooting and injecting steroids and all sorts of things (into his body), but he is still a boy. That fact is that I am just better that him no matter what”

“… I would like to fight at 170 pounds, but I am not waiting for anyone. If he wants to do it, I will break his face. If he does not want to do it, let someone else follow.”

Currently, Masvidal is currently facing serious assault and criminal charges due to an altercation with opponent last fight Colby Covington in the hotel in Maima.

