Conor McGregor Details ‘Important’ Reforms He Would Make in Ireland as His Presidential Ambition Grows Ahead of UFC Return

Conor McGregor is a proud Irishman and represents his country proudly every chance gets. Thus, recent developments in his city have forced Conor McGregor to be more vocal about his political thoughts. Over the last few weeks, McGregor has been calling for radical changes in governance following a series of violent crimes. The most recent example of the same took place earlier today.

‘The Notorious’ took to Twitter to pen a lengthy tweet about his thoughts on the current laws in his country. McGregor posted this in reaction to a news article posted by RTÉ News. The article stated, “Two men have sustained serious injuries following a stabbing incident in Dublin city center this evening.” In response McGregor said,

“Dublin, Ireland, is now in the top 10 most dangerous cities in Europe. It is just not good enough. We need imminent restructuring of how we fund our first response. The juice has got to be worth the squeeze for people to join this cause. Needed now more than ever.”

McGregor further went on to add what changes he would make to the system and how they would positively impact his country. He added:

“Currently, our funding is being misallocated entirely. I would have the cobblestones spotless inside of one year. Our police force, fire force, ambulance team, doctors, nurses, army personnel, fully incentivized and utilized correctly. I would make it so that to become apart of Ireland’s first response would be the aspiration of the nation! It’s time.”

Over the last few weeks, Conor McGregor has stated multiple times that he would like to run for president. McGregor has achieved everything he had set out to achieve in fighting. Therefore, perhaps, a new challenge is necessary for the 35-year-old.

Conor McGregor to part ways with the UFC for a bigger cause?

McGregor entered the UFC wanting to become a two-division world champion and earn more money than he knew what to do with. In a few years, McGregor comfortably achieved both those goals. Since then, fans as well as pundits have questioned his levels of motivation.

At this point in time, McGregor has a hurdle in the form of Michael Chandler to overcome. The fight is likely to happen this year in June at UFC 302. If McGregor secures a win, there is a very strong chance he might think he has nothing more left to prove, having completed a miraculous comeback.

McGregor is relentless in pursuit and achieves everything he sets his mind to. Therefore, if his feeling of wanting to run for president grows over the next few weeks and months, there is a very strong chance he will step away from the UFC to pursue his new goals.