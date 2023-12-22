“Your Family in the Top Office”: Conor McGregor Fuels Presidential Speculation with Interesting Picture

Conor McGregor has achieved everything he set out to achieve as a mixed martial artist. McGregor became a two-weight world champion in the UFC and earned a lot of money due in his MMA career. Nowadays, it appears as though McGregor has shifted his focus on another target which he doubled down on in his recent post on X.

‘The Notorious’ took to Twitter to share a caricature of his family. The picture uploaded showed McGregor in a suit alongside his partner Dee Devlin and his four children. The said picture had the Áras an Uachtaráin as the background. Áras an Uachtaráin is the term used for the President’s house in Ireland. McGregor shared the image with the caption,

“Ireland, your family in the top office. President McGregor has a nice ring to it.”

Conor McGregor has been extremely invested in his country’s politics for the past few weeks. McGregor claims that he would love to be the president of the country. However, at this point in time he has other obligations to fulfil before he can pursue those dreams. The tipping point for McGregor came in November this year. An armed assailant attacked a few unarmed civilians which caused widespread uproar in Ireland.

Conor McGregor took to X to voice his opinions fueled by his love for his country. Unfortunately, the protest got a bit out of hand in a few areas and turned violent as well. ‘The Notorious’ is currently facing legal action for inciting violence among the citizens of Ireland due to his tweets. Now, let’s take a closer look at ‘The Notorious’ and his highly anticipated return to the UFC.

Conor McGregor to cap off UFC 300?

Dana White took to social media a few hours back and announced the first set of fights for UFC 300. White confirmed former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling’s move up to featherweight against Calvin Kattar. He also announced Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. It is also expected that the entire card will be announced within the next few days.

MMA fans believe that the main event on the night will be Conor McGregor. However, pundits such as Chael Sonnen believe that will not be the case as a title fight will headline UFC 300 and Conor McGregor will not be fighting for a title. It will be interesting to see how the match card turns out and more importantly, the main event.