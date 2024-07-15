Conor McGregor Earns Another Million from Home as Argentina Wins Copa America 1-0

UFC star Conor McGregor might not be active in the octagon right now but he is still raking in the millions sitting at home. Over the past few days, McGregor has been betting heavily on sport with an impressive success rate. In just two soccer games over the weekend, McGregor earned in excess of $2 million thanks to Spain and Argentina.

Sunday was a huge day for the football world with two major finals taking place. First, the Euro finals between Spain and England. This was followed by the final between Argentina and Colombia for the Copa America.

After making $1.8 million for betting on Spain to win, the ‘Notorious’ won another cool million when Messi’s Argentina lifted the Copa America!

Luck of the Irish, if you will but it just made McGregor a million richer.

The World Cup Champs, @Argentina aim to follow in The Mac’s footsteps by becoming The Champ Champs by lifting The Copa América trophy. The OG Champ Champ is behind you! @Duelbits pic.twitter.com/SNPEbatUzO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2024



McGregor had placed a bet on Argentina to win the tournament outright on the first of July, two weeks before the final. ‘The Notorious’ gambled $365,000 and walked away with $1,003,750 thanks to an extra time winner from Lautaro Martinez.

Therefore, McGregor is now $2,023,750 richer from the two bets that he had placed.

‘The Notorious’ will be aiming for his win streak to continue when he steps into the octagon later this year.

End of year, end of hiatus for the ‘Notorious’

After his recent withdrawal from the fight at UFC 303, there were a lot of doubts surrounding McGregor’s future and if he would fight again this year. Or ever!

A number of reports speculated that the lack of availability of PPV spots would mean that he might have to further delay making Michael Chandler really rich.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



However, in a recent tweet, McGregor provided much needed reassurance to Chandler as well as his fans. ‘The Notorious’ stated that he spoke to Dana White about a new date for the fight and confirmed that the fight would take place in 2024 itself.

Hopefully, that titanium shin bone holds up as Chandler charges in like a raging bull!