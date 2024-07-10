Brendan Schaub Endorses McGregor vs. Chandler Fight at Sphere to Back Dana White’s Claim

One of the major events in store for UFC fans later this year is UFC Noche set to take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Dana White recently revealed the date and confirmed that the UFC would be headed to the Sphere in what will be a first for the promotion. With that announcement out of the way, all the focus now turns towards the headline fight for the event, and Brendan Schaub believes it could be Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

In the latest episode of his podcast, ‘Thicc Boy’ Schaub and his crew talked about UFC Noche, and what an event at the Sphere would mean for the promotion. The conversation soon turned to the main event card, and Schaub was convinced that it would be McGregor vs Chandler.

He even supported his argument by claiming that in order to make UFC Noche the biggest combat sports event in history, Dana White will have to pull off something special and blow everyone away.

“Dana White says it’s going to be the biggest combat sports event in history. But in order to say that, that main event would have to be super special. Merab and Sugar, that is a great fight but if you’re telling me I am going to be blown again, it has to be Conor vs Chandler at the Sphere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)



White has consistently stated that he will put on the best sports event at the Sphere. In fact, the UFC CEO confirmed that his team has spent over $16 million even before a single punch has been thrown. White also stated that due to the high cost, the UFC will host an event at the Sphere only once. Needless to say, if that is the case, there is no bigger headliner than ‘The Notorious’.

Conor McGregor to headline at the Sphere?

McGregor pulled out of his fight at UFC 303 citing a toe fracture. However, the severity of the injury and the timeline for his return were never disclosed. Therefore, fans have no idea when ‘The Notorious’ could potentially step into the octagon again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mcgregor_billionaire__)



When asked about McGregor in his recent interviews, White claimed he would keep away from commenting until the Irishman was completely fit. Another thing to keep in mind is that the UFC might be hesitant to put McGregor on a card where they have spent $16 million already since he just pulled out of one, albeit for the first time in his career.