Conor McGregor Encourages Fans to Pursue MMA Training Highlighting a Viral Theft Case in France

Conor McGregor wants his fans to fight theft with MMA. ‘Mystic Mac’, similar to most other fighters in the UFC, took up martial arts training as a way to defend himself. ‘The Notorious’ stated that as a child, he was a lot smaller than everyone else in his class and therefore got bullied. Fortunately for McGregor, in doing so he discovered his passion in life and has since gone on to earn hundreds of millions from fighting. ‘The Notorious’ now vehemently encourages other children to enrol in some sort of martial arts training in order to defend themselves.

The 35-year-old is a big advocate of martial arts and all the values it instils into one’s life. This was recently on display as McGregor reacted to a video that has now gone viral on X. The video was shared by ‘RadioGenoa’. In the video, a young man was seen getting robbed at a train station by another individual. The former double champion responded to the video, saying,

“It is truly important to learn the martial arts in some capacity. The ability to drill this thief’s face down into that concrete platform and keep him there with absolute ease is right there. 3-6 months training alone will give you the ability to deal with a situation like this with ease and with comfort against the majority of scum like this. Join a martial arts gym today!”

‘The Notorious’ not only promotes martial arts on his social media platforms, but he also puts his money where his mouth is. On more than one occasion, McGregor has donated to causes to promote martial arts, especially in his home country. For example, in 2022, McGregor donated €10,000 to Irish twins, Adam and Dylan Duffy, to help the twins compete at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Youth World Championships. Well, a personality so in love with the sport would surely want to get back into the octagon. And the recent social media updates hint just that.

Conor McGregor and Dana White tease a return to the octagon on social media

Earlier this week, both Dana White and Conor McGregor put out short clips on their respective social media channels. While McGregor shared his training footage, the video shared by Dana White showed McGregor walking towards the arena with the caption ‘coming soon’. Such an update would come as a relief for the fans, as it has taken a lot of time for McGregor and White to get on the same page.



Finally, after a lot of back and forth, it appears as though they’re on the same page. Fans can now expect a fight announcement anytime soon. There is a very real possibility that given the enormity of the occasion at UFC 300, the promotion might use the moment to announce the return of Conor McGregor.