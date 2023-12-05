Conor McGregor Impresses Fans With Sparring Footage As He Closes UFC Refurn

Conor McGregor is a few months away from his return to the UFC. The former two-division world champion is fully healed from one of the worst injuries ever seen in the sport. One of the key features that played a part in McGregor’s success was his movement. From his very first fight in the UFC, it was apparent that McGregor had a superior understanding of movement, timing and range than his competitors.

‘The Notorious’ suffered a brutal fracture during his fight against Dustin Poirier. Poirier checked a leg kick which was checked by Conor McGregor resulting in a full fracture. It has taken McGregor several months to recover from this. There were a lot of doubts regarding his recovery and his ability to return. Especially since the fracture was on his left leg which is his dominant leg.

However a recent video released on ‘TheMacLife’ YouTube channel, suggests that McGregor is fully healthy now and able to move freely. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions to the video posted on the channel.



A fan said, “It’s inspiring to see Conor moving like this after such a gruesome break. True warrior, wish him the best.”

Another fan said, “The drive this man has is motivational. Hes won at life and keeps looking for more.”

“He’s still got skills but is just a bit bigger and slower than he used to be” – commented a fan out of concern.

A fan commented, “Damn I miss Prime Conor. His movement was so fluid and his strikes were so precise. All good things never last forever.”

Let’s take a look at how Conor McGregor’s new physique might affect his fighting abilities.

Will Conor McGregor face any difficulty due to his bulked up physique?

Ever since his leg break, Conor McGregor has been consistent with his weight training. Over the last few months, ‘The Notorious’ has put on serious muscle mass and looks almost unrecognisable to his former self. Cardio has always been an issue with McGregor and the added weight might not do him any favours.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz3HHlPtpZC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



If he were to return at lightweight McGregor will definitely need to lose some weight. However, even then, there is a very strong chance that ‘The Notorious’ does not have the gas tank to last five rounds. If he were to take on Michael Chandler that would not be a big problem since Chandler himself does not have the best cardio. However, if he takes on Dustin Poirier it could be a big problem for ‘The Notorious’.

It will be interesting to see how the Irishman performs once he returns back to the octagon. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to be back to action.