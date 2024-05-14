Brazilian UFC Fighter Credits Secret Mentor Conor McGregor for Refining His Fighting Technique

Being the biggest MMA superstar in the world, Conor McGregor continues to inspire millions around the world. And that’s not limited to us laymen either. #12 ranked MW contender Caio Borralho has revealed how his 8-fight win streak can be traced back to McGregor.

Crediting the former champ, the Brazilian said he owed the change in his fighting style to McGregor. Speaking to Nina Marie Daniele, Birralho revealed that it was McGregor’s style that made him switch his stance and fight as a southpaw. He believes it helps him manage the distance better.

“I started Muay Thai as a right hander and then I saw Conor doing his things I was like, this stance is better to control the distance, this stance is better because people are not used to that so, I need to learn that. So, i got like all of his tapes, even like his training tapes, everything about Conor I’d study you know and….Then I was fighting in Southpaw stance just because of him, he teaches me a lot , he doesn’t even.”

Despite his Muay Thai background that had him in an orthodox stance, one look at McGregor bouncing on his toes got the Brazilian switching to Southpaw. It just made sense to him. Southpaws are rare, so there’s the element of uncertainty, which allows one to create very unconventional angles.

From a technical standpoint, McGregor’s wide karate-inspired stance was tailor-made for strikers. He could get in and out of the pocket in a flash and sting you with his left hand of doom before you know it happened.

Borralho in his exclusive with Nina, also credited another UFC champion who played a pivotal role in shaping up his career.

After Conor McGregor, Borralho names GSP as his idol

To be fair, GSP almost beat Captain America. He is everybody’s idol. And Borralho is no different.

The surging competitor is unbeaten in the UFC and plans on taking over the middleweight division. Name-dropping former two-division champ, George St Pierre, he revealed how the Canadian inspired him to become the best version of himself.

According to MMA Junkie, the Brazilian idolizes GSP and all he’s ever wanted in his career is to be at his level and be a master of his craft. He said,

“For sure I want to be a world champion. That’s for sure. That’s the main goal when I started MMA was to be a world champion. … I don’t want to be the greatest pound-for-pound king or the greatest of all time. I just want to be remembered as one of the most cerebral fighters in the game, one of the smartest fighters just like St-Pierre. If I’m remembered just like him, I’m happy with it.”

Hopefully, the unbeaten Brazilian can keep continuing his run and reach the heights of the men he idolizes and credits as heroes.