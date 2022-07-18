“Conor McGregor just shows up by surprise and grabbed me by the neck” – Conor McGregor aggressively stomps on a hat tossed at him while having fun in Ibiza

Conor McGregor, well known for his ring handle “The Notorious,” has once more confirmed his notoriety by furiously stomping on a hat thrown at him while having fun in Ibiza, Spain.

The Irishman can be seen insulting someone in a video posted to the @wwlmma Instagram account while holding a drink in his hand and making funny faces before aggressively stomping on the person’s hat.

The fighter has been upset in front of the public on numerous occasions. The 34-year-old attacked an older man in 2019 at Dublin’s The Marble Arch Pub for refusing to buy him a drink.

At the 2021 MTV Music Awards, “The Notorious” also took part in a shuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper allegedly turned down the Irishman’s request for a photo, which infuriated him.

The UFC superstar is preparing to enter the octagon once more in 2023, according to UFC president Dana White. Due to a leg injury, Conor McGregor has been sidelined since July 2021.

‘The Notorious’ leg snapped during the opening frame of his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Mcgregor’s trainer John Kavanagh recently updated Blockasset on the condition of his fighter.

John Kavanagh updates Conor McGregor’s situation

John Kavanagh claimed that Conor McGregor was now fully healthy and able to withstand MMA training in a recent interview with Blockasset. According to Kavanah, the bulked-up Irishman now resembles a 2,000-pound gorilla:

“He [McGregor] just shows up by surprise and course grabbed me by the neck and I was subjected to a couple of rounds [of jiu-jitsu] by this two thousand pound gorilla… He’s back healthy now. He’s back able to do all the facets of MMA training.”

The 45-year-old exclaimed that McGregor’s training sessions are more inspiring because of the intensity he brings to each one. Furthermore, the Irishman’s presence was highly motivating for younger athletes:

“It lifts the whole gym… You have a regular jiu-jitsu class there, just the regular civilian if I put it that way… you have guys with just a couple of months training, some amateur fighters… And he walks in and the whole gym you feel kind of lifted… He brings that intensity to every training session and it was great to see the younger guys on the mat there get a great buzz off that.”

