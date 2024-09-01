Conor McGregor Mocks Sean O’Malley’s Confident Claim About Beating Him in a Fight

Conor McGregor can’t stop laughing after hearing Sean O’Malley’s bold claim that he could take him in a fight. The UFC superstar took to social media to mock O’Malley’s confidence, reminding everyone that he’s still one of the most formidable names in the game.

While it will most likely never materialize into a fight, it is good entertainment for fans as two of the biggest names in the sport go at it. You see the beef between the two men all started when McGregor accused Sean O’Malley of being a cheat and bashed his failed drug tests in the past.

‘Suga’ maintains his innocence and states that the supplements he took were tainted resulting in his failed test. Since then, there has been a back and forth between the two fighters.

Originally inspired by the Irishman, ‘Suga’ in a number of interviews has now claimed to be a better fighter than McGregor. The 29-year-old believes stylistically the matchup favors him, which is why he can get the job done.

Naturally, the uber confident McGregor who backs himself to beat almost anyone found this rather funny. He shared the post on his Instagram stories with a single laughing emoji.

Conor McGregor on Instagram pic.twitter.com/vXZi3lWQhP — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) September 1, 2024



It is no secret that McGregor inspired O’Malley to pursue the sport. However, he feels that his idol fell short in more ways than one which he aims to fix in his run as the champion.

O’Malley’s plans to one up McGregor

‘The Notorious’ is the most successful UFC fighter of all time commercially and it is not even close. The Irish superstar has generated hundreds of millions if not billions for the company and made it a global sport. He also won belts in two weight classes.

But for all his achievements, McGregor has failed to do something true champions are known for; defend his title.

O’Malley has already done that, so in that regard at least he’s already surpassed the ‘Mystic Mac’.

He also reckons that he has what it takes to be successful commercially but also as a champion. The 29-year-old wants to go down not only as one of the greatest champions in the UFC but also one of the most popular.

He feels that if he can beat Merab followed by a win over the 145-pound champion and round it off with a win over Umar Nurmagomedov, he will surpass McGregor’s legacy.

Now, that is seemingly unlikely, with the UFC visibly not putting in that kind of effort into promoting fighters since the days of McGregor himself. However, as a fighter, ‘Suga’ could definitely go down a legend in the game.