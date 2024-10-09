Conor McGregor Names Himself, Ronda Rousey, and Two UFC Hall of Famers on His Mount Rushmore of MMA

Conor McGregor had some interesting picks for his Mount Rushmore of MMA fighters. Naturally, the former UFC double champ put himself on it. However, no one could have predicted his other picks.

Usually, the names that come to mind when one says MMA GOAT are Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson. Khabib Nurmagomedov is another name that comes up but for obvious reasons, the Irishman would never pick him to go on his Mount Rushmore.

However, McGregor did not opt for any of these names. In fact, he didn’t even pick the fan favorite Georges St-Pierre.

Instead, in an interview with The Schmo on YouTube, he picked former women’s champion Ronda Rousey and two other UFC Hall of Famers to go on his list,

“Royce Gracie, Chuck Lidell, myself, and Ronda Rousey.”

Now, while it is unconventional to have a Mount Rushmore list that doesn’t house Jones or GSP or Anderson Silva for that matter, McGregor’s reasoning is entirely justifiable. Lidell was one of the first superstars of the sport. And Rousey was the first to break through the MMA barrier and transcend into the mainstream, something McGregor himself perfected later on.

And that’s a rather valid point. Besides, the way things are going, McGregor might have another name up there soon.

McGregor calls for Poatan vs. Bones

UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira’s 3 title defenses this year have resulted in KO finishes and he has wiped away any doubts that might have existed in his ability to pull a crowd. In fact, after the end of the match, he had a Utah audience practically sing the word “Chama”, like it was the 90s and he was The Rock in WWE.

But McGregor would have him go the extra mile and become the company’s first three-division champion.

“I want to see him go for it you know, someone has to go for the three belts. It’s myself or himself….I think he poses a lot of problems for Jon (Jones) also.”

McGregor believes that there is only one more fight to make for ‘Poatan’ at light heavyweight, and it is the fight against Magomed Ankalaev.

Other than that, the only fight that makes sense for him is to move up in weight and take on Jon Jones for the title and try to win an unprecedented third title.

If he pulls that off, he will put himself in a league of his own, and the Mount Rushmore or GOAT debate will no longer need debating.