Conor McGregor Urges Dana White to Sign Danni McCormack After Her Mic Skills Shine on Road to UFC

Conor McGregor is backing fellow Ireland native Danni McCormack after being taken by her performance on Road to UFC. She took on a bigger opponent on short notice and ended up securing the win. ‘The Notorious’ was so impressed by her performance that he started pleading with Dana White to sign her to the UFC. And then there was her notorious mic skills.

Following her win she went on the mic and called out the UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

‘Mystic Mac’ saw glimpses of himself in McCormack and then penned a long message about why White should get her into the UFC,

“THIS IS A PROMO! In at the drop of a hat to beat and maul the much bigger girl….. Magic! IRISH GOER WAR CRY!@danawhite announce her signing brother this is magic!@dannimccormack! FORGED ARMY!”

THIS IS A PROMO! In at the drop of a hat to beat and maul the much bigger girl. Finishing with a call out of the UFC’s current strawweight champion who is from the same region as her just beaten opponent. Magic! IRISH GOER WAR CRY! @danawhite announce her signing brother this is… https://t.co/6BrxCVsJQp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2024

It will be interesting to see if Dana White does offer her the UFC contract through Road To UFC.

White has bigger concerns right now though as he’s defending himself from internet trolls.

White responds to ‘Glazing’ Jon Jones rumors

Dana White has been on a tangent recently where he talks about the greatness of Jon Jones. Anytime anyone doubts the capabilities of ‘Bones’, White makes it a point to remind them.

And this is all the time. You could be talking about the cutest baby in the world and White would remind you that Jones is the greatest baby in the world ever. Period!

Needless to say, he has been getting a lot of flak from the fans for his comments and so he finally decided to respond to all the hate comments,

“This word ‘Glaze’ just popped up outta nowhere like everyone says ‘Wild’ now. All this Glaze talk is WILD.”

Dana White tagged Jon Jones under a random IG post and responded to the fans in the replies “This word ‘Glaze’ just popped up outta nowhere like everyone says ‘Wild’ now. All this Glaze talk is WILD.”#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ckdPkgRh9F — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 26, 2024

The UFC president had enough of the trolls saying he’s ‘Glazing’ Jones. He believes it’s wild to even think about how that makes sense. Well, it does make sense.

Jones has fought once in the last 4 years. So to call him the pound for pound #1 is just in accurate even by P4P standards. Besides, when he returns to action, he won’t be defending his undisputed title against interim champion Tom Aspinall, who’s already defended his interim title once!

Instead Jones has been paired with 41-year-old Stipe Miocic, who himself hasn’t fought in almost 3 years.

So if White wants to do something about the glazing accusations, he can start by giving Aspinall his undisputed title shot.