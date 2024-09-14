mobile app bar

Conor McGregor Seeks Turki Alashikh’s Help After UFC Drops Him From Chandler Fight

Allan Binoy
Published

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has moved on from Conor McGregor and is now fighting former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. This had led to McGregor being frustrated with the UFC as the Irishman desperately wanted to return to the octagon before the end of the year against the American. So what does he do? Enter Turki Alalshikh!

McGregor wants the Saudi Arabian minister to try and set something up for him since the UFC isn’t doing anything. ‘The Notorious’ sounded very frustrated and to a point where he claimed to be the most tested athlete in the organization.

The former double champion has been out of action ever since he broke his leg back in 2021. That was three years ago. He was set to fight Michael Chandler this year but had to pull out of the fight with a broken toe at the last minute.

He then wanted to return to action before the end of 2024 but Dana White publicly decreed that the likelihood of that happening were as real as the current pound for pound rankings.

Frustrated with the current state of events, McGregor, ahead of this weekend’s BKFC event, expressed his frustration with the Dana White-led company and revealed some details about his talks with Alalshikh.

“I’ve talked to Sheikh Turki and said Sheikh Turki can you assist me here. As far as Chandler rematching Oliveira, I’m happy with the date, it’s November….I’m just a bit out of the loop with it, all I can do is carry on doing what I’m doing.”

 

Unfortunately, despite still being the biggest name in mixed martial arts and the UFC consequently, McGregor has had to seek the help of Turki Alalshikh to secure a fight. And as of right now, it does not look like he will be competing in 2o24.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that ‘The Notorious’ is even prepared to take an ‘exemption’ from the UFC so he can get busy fighting. He may even look to fight in the BKFC.

McGregor wants to explore fighting bare knuckle

Since McGregor is tired of waiting for his next fight date, which the organization doesn’t seem to be giving him, he now wants to take matter into his own hands.

In the same way that he got an exemption from the UFC to fight Floyd Mayweather, he asked for another one at the press conference,

“I would love maybe an exemption or maybe a joint partnership, Bare Knuckle, UFC…..Some sort of agreement where we can get busy. I need to be busy.”

The Irishman has only 2 more fights left on his UFC contract, and he is eager to get them done. However, with the UFC stalling him for time, he seems to have been high and dry. That said, his habit of going viral for partying and keeping Chandler waiting for almost 2 years make it hard for anyone to sympathize for the ‘Mystic Mac’.

