Conor McGregor Sees Alex Pereira as Heavyweight Contender, Pushes ‘Poatan’ for Jon Jones Showdown

Alex Pereira could become the first ever three division champion if he wanted to. He has already held belts in both the middleweight division as well as the light heavyweight division. The Brazilian had recently showed interest in moving up to heavyweight as well to take on Jon Jones. A dangerous idea, but one that former double champ Conor McGregor is pushing for.

Easier said than done of course since Tom Aspinall is still lurking in the shadows waiting for his shot at the undisputed heavyweight title. No one in the entire organization deserves the title shot more than Aspinall. He holds the UFC interim heavyweight title and has fought the best in the division.

It’s a pity that he has been kept away from the title for this long.

That said, a Pereira-Jones fight would sell like hot cakes!

So, ahead of Poatan’s next fight at UFC 307, ‘The Notorious’ penned a long message on social media where he said,

“Pereira is just about ready for heavyweight now imo. Him Vs Jones would be amazing to watch! A chance to go 3 weight.”

"Pereira is just about ready for heavyweight now imo. Him Vs Jones would be amazing to watch! A chance to go 3 weight."

A lot of unanswered question still about Khalil but he is a nasty operator for sure. Pereira looked slightly drawn also on the scale. It's either mans to win imo. I lean Pereira, on form, big, accurate, powerful. But Kalil has characteristics that could cause major danger!

Now, although McGregor is eager to see Pereira vs. Jones, he believes Khalil Rountree could play spoiler in this heavyweight party at UFC 307.

The KO artist is going up against ‘Poatan‘ in what will be the Brazilian’s third title defense in just this year alone. Following which he will have to decide whether he wants to move up in weight or go down to middleweight and fight their champion, Dricus Du Plessis.

Ahead of the fight, the UFC light heavyweight champion has revealed what would be the difference between him and Rountree come Saturday night.

Pereira claims Rountree will feel the pressure

Alex Pereira is on a tear in the UFC right now. He has secured a finish in his last three fights against some of the most dangerous fighters in the division, two of which he’s taken on a short notice to save the day for the company.

After having defended his title twice already, he is looking to do the same on Saturday night. In an interview with Joe Rogan during the ceremonial weigh-ins, he revealed the difference between him and Khalil Rountree,

“He’s a really dangerous guy, he’s coming here to win but the difference is I’ve been here many times, he’s been here [for] the first time. Tomorrow he’s gonna feel the pressure.”

"He's a really dangerous guy, he's coming here to win but the difference is I've been here many times, he's been here [for] the first time. Tomorrow he's gonna feel the pressure."

Pereira has been in multiple title fights till now, so he knows what it feels like to fight under so much public scrutiny and pressure.

Rountree, on the other hand, has never fought for the title. So the pressure of headlining his first event as well as it being a title shot could be overwhelming to say the least.