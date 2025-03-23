Ilia Topuria Branded ‘Small Fight’ as Charles Oliveira Is Only Focused on ‘Big’ Islam Makhachev Showdown

Despite claiming he has the power to dispatch Ilia Topuria, ex-lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira only has one fight in mind in his return at the lightweight limit.

Most recently co-headlining UFC 309, the Brazilian returned with a vengeance. Fresh from a controversial loss to Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira rematched Michael Chandler. With Arman also out of the title picture for the time being, Oliveira in touching distance of another title charge.

However, with Topuria making a shift from 145 lbs to 155 lbs in hopes of a title fight, and Islam subsequently denying him the opportunity, Oliveira now finds himself in the peculiar position to fight for a #1 contender match again. But this time, he’s simply not interested.

And while fans are rabid for a pairing of seasoned finishers, Oliveira and Topuria – the Sao Paulo star has only Makhachev in mind for his return to the Octagon this year.

“I think it’s a lot of things, a lot of people talking about a lot of things”, Oliveira told Alvaro Colmenero. “But I’m looking for a title and today’s champion is Islam Makhachev”, he added.

Charles Oliveira wants to fight Islam Makhachev, and says the Topuria fight isn’t a big fight “I’m looking for a title and today’s champion is Islam Makhachev. Topuria is a very tough guy… but right now I don’t see it as a big fight.” @KOlmeneroMMApic.twitter.com/ucZJEEhEwk — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 22, 2025

“(Ilia) Topuria is a very tough guy, he deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira continued. “But today, at the moment, I don’t see it as a great fight.And since I’m looking for a title, I have to fight Makachev to be able to win. And become a major champion”, Do Bronx surmised.

Oliveira is so determined to fight Islam next that he is even claiming disinterest in facing Max Holloway.

Oliveira prefers gold to BMF title

Having shared a distinct history, one would assume the Brazilian would seek payback for a neck injury in a forgettable UFC Saskatoon fight with Holloway in 2015.

However, since Holloway’s ascension to the symbolic BMF throne, Oliveira was urged to fight him in a rematch for spoils. But as far as he’s concerned, if he could choose — a proper title rematch with Makhachev trumps any other sort of fight.

“I’ve been talking about fighting Max Holloway for the BMF [title]“, Oliveira told Oddspedia. “But it looks like he is going to fight Dustin Poirier. Being honest I want to fight for the title, I believe I deserve that. Makhachev isn’t going to fight for a while and that’s why the BMF idea came up. I want to fight for a title either way. Now I’m just sitting, waiting for the call.”

First fighting Russian star Makhachev back in 2022, Oliveira would suffer an arm-triangle submission loss in the pair’s vacant championship grudge match at UFC 280.