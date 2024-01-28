HomeSearch

Conor McGregor vs. Jake Gyllenhaal Height Comparison: Is the Hollywood Actor Taller Than the UFC Star?

Debmallya Chakraborty
|Published

While Conor McGregor has taken the first step towards what might be a successful transition from UFC to Hollywood, fans have become even more curious. While it is a common conception that athletes usually boast of impressive heights, the factor becomes even more important when one is in a movie. Thus, with McGregor’s “Roadhouse” all set to release soon, fans cannot help but wonder who is taller among the two main characters of the movie- Conor McGregor or Jake Gyllenhaal? 

Well, as it stands, according to sources, ‘The Notorious’ stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall. Some might consider this as a below average height for someone looking to make a mark in the combat sports realm, but McGregor is built differently. 

Soon after his UFC debut, McGregor faced off with Jose Aldo for the Featherweight title. He created history by not only winning the belt but also registering the fastest knockout in UFC history at just 13 seconds. 

The Irishman also ventured out into the boxing realm, taking on the superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather in an enthralling fight. And now, as he is raring to make it big on the silver screen as well, thus proving that his height is truly not a deciding factor in his success. 

On the other hand, Jake Gyllenhaal too, has had several questions being fired at him regarding his height. After a long period of confusion, the truth was ultimately revealed in an episode of ‘Mystery Show’ by Starlee Kine. The 43-year-old revealed his height to be 5 feet 11 inches. 

Thus, although McGregor might be a couple of inches shorter than Gyllenhaal, his impact on the society or on his upcoming film is undeniable. 

What is Conor McGregor’s character in “Roadhouse”? 

The movie is directed by the famed filmmaker Doug Liman. While the first trailer has already dropped, a little sneak peek into it revealed a lot about McGregor’s character. The former UFC double champion is portraying the character of an antagonist, Knox. Although detailed information is unavailable at the moment, the hype surrounding his character is building with each passing day. 

The protagonist of the film, Jake Gyllenhaal, will be playing an UFC fighter. He filmed his scenes in front of a live audience at the UFC 285 weekend and also appeared for the weigh-ins while staging a bout with Jay Hieron. The movie is set for a March 21 release on Amazon Prime. 

