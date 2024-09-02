Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Not Happening This Year, UFC Veteran Shares Possible New Timeline

Look away Conor McGregor fans, ‘The Mystic Mac’ may not be fighting this year. Despite what McGregor keeps claiming, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has claimed that he knows the date for the McGregor vs. Chandler fight and it is in 2025.

The pair originally looked to fight in August this year, however, ‘The Notorious’ had to pull out of the fight with a broken toe.

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen revealed that he had received ‘inside information’ about the UFC wanting to host the fight in January of 2025.

“I believe, an inside scoop that I’m getting that the UFC wants all of those same things, they just want it in January, in California….I’m sharing what I believe, but for very good reason.”

Chael Sonnen says he’s got an “inside scoop” that the UFC wants to book Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler in January in California YT / @ChaelSonnen #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/fRIxkm0XNk — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 1, 2024

According to Sonnen, both McGregor and Chandler have already agreed to the terms of the fight and are raring to go. The only thing remaining to be confirmed is the date for the fight.

While a lot of the time, these inside scoops can be hoax, it seems Sonnen actually may be onto something here because shortly after he released his video, Chandler posted this on Instagram.

Michael Chandler’ cryptic Instagram caption

Chandler has put out yet another cryptic post on social media, hinting at having signed the deal with McGregor.

He has waited almost 2 years for his shot at the Irishman and get the life changing money that comes with the ‘red pa**y’ night but McGregor seemingly has toyed with him over the opportunity.

So it is sort of a relief to see the American actually sort of confirm the fight.

“Wheels in motion to bite down on that mouthpiece again…bet on yourself, always. Walk On. See you at the top!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Chandler (@mikechandlermma)

Now, Chandler believes his time is coming soon, which could mean two things. Either he is looking to fight someone other than Conor McGregor before the end of the year.

Or, that the UFC is going to announced the new dates for their fight very soon, which may not take place before the end of the year.