Michael Chandler Finally Ready to Close the Chapter on Conor McGregor and Move Forward

Michael Chandler has had enough of Conor McGregor! ‘Haven’t we all?’ one might quip, but after over a year of waiting for the Irishman and fans trolling him, the American is ready to move on from their supposed fight. The American has released a statement saying he is looking for other fights in the UFC and is not just waiting on his ‘Red P*nty Night’ fight with McGregor.

The American has been training rigorously for over a year now but with nothing to look forward to. Many fighters and former fighters had even advised him during this time to look for other fights to make the money McGregor could have offered him but like they say, better late than never.

In a recent interview with Lucky Block Chandler revealed the plans for his next fight and said:

“As much as I respect Conor, my legacy is not hinged upon this fight…I am at the point now where we are looking at all of the options and not just fighting Conor. … There’s always going to be life after Conor if this fight never comes to fruition.”

Of course, this is not new song. Chandler had previously claimed that the UFC offered him a title fight against Islam Makhachev that he had turned down. Unfortunately, this ended up leading to him being trolled and getting picked on and apart by Dustin Poirier.

But that hasn’t stopped him to taking smack to McGregor

Chandler trolls McGregor for trying to relive glory days

Chandler trolling McGregor has become a routine at this point. The American has spent a year trying to do everything he can to get into the Irishman’s head.

‘The Notorious’ recently posted a video of himself drinking his Forged Irish Stout while watching his fight highlight on his yacht.

Chandler, of course, let McGrgeor know what he thought of his beer and his yatcht

“Reminder: discount beer and reliving the glory days is a bad look…”

Now, while the tweets seem to be flying from Chandler’s end, these days the Irishman doesn’t really give him the time of day, which just makes it seem more desperate. And truthfully, Chandler is too entertaining a fighter to be trying to get viral tweets going for him.

Every single fight he’s been in could make hundreds of TikTok highlight reels, but he would actually have to fight for that.